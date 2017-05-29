Get to know #theaTO: Qasim Khan, sarcastic loyal chill

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your favourite Toronto restaurant?

Rosedale Diner! It's one of my favourite restaurants in Toronto. The food is delicious and has a bit of an Israeli flair to it, and the ambiance is perfect.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Sunday is my day off, so after sleeping in, you'll likely find me at ReStore in Leslieville, looking for a piece of furniture to revamp into something new for my home.

What was the last book you read?

The Place of the Shining Light by Nazneen Sheikh. Totally thrilling.

Describe yourself in three words.

Sarcastic, Loyal, Chill.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

These days I'm less about adventure and more about relaxation, so anywhere with a beach, palm trees, a bar and more sun than I can handle.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

2017 marks my first season at the Stratford Festival, so am I am looking forward to being a sponge and absorbing the history of the place and the experience of it all! It's been amazing so far.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Allgaier in Napoleon vs. The Turk. It was produced at the Toronto Fringe over a decade ago. It was my first show in Toronto, and I spent the first 20 minutes of it in a box onstage.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Just before I moved to Stratford, I saw Hroses starring my good pal, the intensely talented Sascha Cole. It was beautiful.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

At theatre school there were two big rehearsal halls, and between the two was a closet that stored set pieces. I rehearsed many, many things in there. I think at one point we found a mouse in it and I never went back in.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

It's always show-specific for me! For most shows my traditions are kinda boring. I'll listen to whatever music I've become obsessed with, stretch and take a couple of moments to myself before the "places" call. Boring.

What's next for you?

I am just about to start previews for Timon of Athens, followed by previews of The Changeling at the Stratford Festival. After those two shows open, I'll start rehearsing The Madwoman of Chaillot here as well. When I come home in the fall, there are a couple of things coming up – but they are a secret for now :)

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight