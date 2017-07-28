Get to know #theaTO: Richard Clarkin, outdoorsy goofy thoughtful

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Toronto Islands.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

West End Y yoga class.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

After a single malt in the dressing room, Betty's can be raucous fun.

What was the last book you read?

Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis.

Describe yourself in three words.

Outdoorsy, goofy, thoughtful.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

I want to return to Portugal. Lisbon is a city of attainable dreams and the rest of the country is one enchanting surprise after another: history, architecture, ocean, rivers, medieval towns, generous people and the price is right.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Hoping that the two Canadian features I starred in, The Drawer Boy and Ordinary Days, find festival support and distribution.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Robin Starveling in A Midsummer Night's Dream in High Park in 1984.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Robert Lepage's 887 at Canadian Stage.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

The Cameron House bar for VideoCab's The Great War.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

"Good Show" to my fellow actors is my touchstone.

What's next for you?

Touring 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea as Captain Nemo for Rick Miller's Wyrd Productions, a recurring part as the dark Chief Inspector Davis on Murdoch Mysteries, and upcoming features, The Drawer Boy and Ordinary Days.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight