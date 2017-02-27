Get to know #theaTO: Richard Lam, wild and strange karaoke

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Best place to grab coffee in the city?

I get my coffee at Moonbean in Kensington. It's completely delicious and the vibe in there is really warm and homey. It's also great for reading things or focusing on something because they have no wifi.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

My favourite bar in Toronto is this neighbourhood place at Front and Sherbourne called On The Rocks. It has surprisingly amazing food, un-pretentious drinks, and the wildest, strangest, most beautiful karaoke nights Thursday-Saturday. The owner, Jay, treats his regulars like gold, and every time I'm in there I feel like I'm in a Tom Waits song. I love it and bring anyone I can there.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

At home, cooking a real breakfast (Sanagan's thick cut, double smoked bacon and eggs).

Describe yourself in three words:

Hi, Yes, And.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

I want to visit New Orleans. My Grandpa was a jazz trombone player all his life and loved it there. It has so much rich history, insane live music and incredible food. Why wouldn't you want to go?

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I was in the Alberta Workers' Health Centre school tour, which goes to high schools in Alberta to teach teenagers about their workplace rights. It remains to this day maybe the most clearly beneficial project to society I've ever been a part of.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

John, by the Company Theatre. My mouth hung open for the entire second act. In a good way.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I create a new backstage preparation for every show and stick to it pretty rigorously. It's not something I do on purpose but I find that I need a little something different to push me into every show and over previews it tends to solidify and make me feel ready.

During Marat/Sade at Soulpepper, which was an extremely high-energy show, I did a mixture of exercise, dance and meditation. When we did Spoon River at the Charlottetown Festival I would tune and play all four instruments in the show, and recite the monologues for all four characters I played. When I had one line in act four of The Crucible I drank black coffee in the green room and ate nine croissants every show. Stuff like that.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

I am blessed with an abundance of extremely exciting projects! I have a new podcast called Explain It To Jamie, in which I explain a complicated political topic to my curious but politically innocent best friend Jamie Cavanagh. It can be found wherever podcasts are listened to. I'm also in a musical theatre composition workshop where I'm writing a short 10-minute musical about one of the fathers of confederation, George Brown, and the romance that changed his life and our country forever. That will have a public presentation some time in the next few months. I'm also also playing guitar in my friend James King's band. He's incredible and you should check him out!

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight