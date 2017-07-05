Get to know #theaTO: Ronnie Rowe, positive passionate driven

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

The Scarborough Bluffs.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Relaxing reading a book.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

My cousin's house!

What was the last book you read?

The last book I read was The Power of Your Subconscious Mind.

Describe yourself in three words.

Positive. Passionate. Driven.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

A Bullet for Adolf directed by Woody Harrelson.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A park.

What are you most looking forward to with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

The energy of the city.

Anything you're excited to see/do while in New York?

I would love to see Hamilton.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I like to meditate before I hit the stage.

What's next for you?

Just continue to work my craft and see where it takes me.

[See Ronnie in Kim's Convenience on stage at the Signature Centre as part of Soulpepper on 42nd Street until July 15.]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight