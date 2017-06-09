Get to know #theaTO: Rosamund Small, sleepy dopey goofy

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto restaurant?

I'm mourning the closing of A3 Napoli, an amazing pizza place on College that had incredibly cheap, delicious Italian food and beer. It's closed and I haven't found a replacement for that in my life yet.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Reading or watching TV in bed, with coffee and my cat.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Epicure Cafe near Theatre Passe Muraille and Factory, Grapefruit Moon near the Tarragon, Betty's near Soulpepper and Canadian Stage. Buddies and the Theatre Centre both have bars open after their shows that I love. Haven't found my Crows Nest post-show bar yet.

What was the last book you read?

I'm not sure this counts (it probably doesn't), but I just read the screenplay of The Social Network. What an incredibly structured film. The plot is like knocking over exciting dominoes.

Describe yourself in three words.

Sleepy, dopey, goofy.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Chicago! I hear it has great diners and great immersive theatre.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

I have a few months to just read and write. And the sun will be out.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I worked as an assistant on Judith Thompson's Rare, with an ensemble of performers. I had taken her playwriting course and she asked me to come work with her the following summer.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Prince Hamlet at the Theatre Centre by Why Not Theatre and associate produced by Soulpepper.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

I practiced my one-person show for Soulpepper while I was in rehearsal for my site-specific show TomorrowLove, which was staged in a funeral home. So that's where I practiced my monologues, in the elevator that once lifted coffins and bodies.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

When I was in high school I did one year on the improv team. Our captain would get us to put our hands together like were going to yell some meaningful word on the count of three, and then we'd all go "One, two, three ... four!". We thought that was hilarious.

What's next for you?

I'm working on a musical with fellow Soulpepper Academy member James Smith based on a short Chekhov story, Lady with the Little Dog. It's my first time writing for a musical, and I love it.

