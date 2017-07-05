Get to know #theaTO: Sarah Wilson, I couldn't possibly

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

I love going to Arvo (in the Distillery) with my husband and son before work and preschool. Brooklyn Tavern in Leslieville is our go-to restaurant. We go pretty much every week.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

If the weather is good, at a nearby park. Then often the OK OK Diner or the Cherry Street Y.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

We tend to hang out in one of our green rooms that we call The Starlight Lounge. It's just chill and good.

What was the last book you read?

I've just started Barrelling Forward by Eva Crocker. An actual book store (Queen Books) just opened in my neighbourhood, which was unexpected and awesome.

Describe yourself in three words.

I couldn't possibly.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

That would be Silvia in Two Gentlemen of Verona with the Driftwood Theatre Group. I did five summers with them starting when I was fifteen and had the time of my life.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Oh man. 887 was gorgeous. Robert Lepage. I could have watched that forever.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

Reading or acting in someone's home is always impossibly weird. It's just so distracting. I'm pretending to fall in love or pretending I'm meeting my twin or whatever and the whole time I'm really much more interested in their whole domestic setup – their dish soap and their mugs and their bathmat. I mean, I love it, but i'm just not going to be doing my best work that day.

What does it mean to be touring to NYC with Soulpepper on 42nd Street?

I feel so lucky that I get to stay in an amazing city for a whole month with my family and my friends, doing shows I love in a gorgeous theatre. In summer. It's all-around exciting.

Any favourite places in NYC?

I don't know NYC well enough to have favourite places, but I'm so excited to see it with my son. He's going to flip when he sees Spider-Man and Elmo hanging out in Times Square.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I wouldn't call it a tradition, but I like being ready pretty early. I need a little time alone right before a show to set my head straight.

What's next for you?

I'm continuing work on a musical with Mike Ross. It's called Rose and it's adapted from Gertrude Stein's children's book The World is Round. We had a workshop last December and we're continuing to develop it for Soulpepper. I'm doing words, Mike's doing music and it's shaping up into something I'm really excited about.

See Sarah in Of Human Bondage and Spoon River on stage at the Signature Centre as part of Soulpepper on 42nd Street until July 15.

