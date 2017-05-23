Get to know #theaTO: SATE, happy intuitive flirtatious

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem' or favourite restaurant?

Hidden gem: Hitch – a cool little hole-in-the-wall bar in Leslieville with a nice vibe, great drinks and if you want to eat, they get food delivered from a really great taco place around the corner called Completo (their vegan options are amazing!). Restaraunt: Tabule – a stunning restaurant with fresh middle eastern food. Again, the vibe is right in that place and in my opinion, they make the best falafel and the gluten-free bread is tasty.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

In my studio working out, then dancing, then maybe writing a song.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I'm easy, as long as my people or good people around, that's really what determines my experience. Although, my most frequented places to celebrate are Orbit Room, Dakota Tavern or Cherry Colas.

What was the last book you read?

New Moon Astrology by Jan Spiller.

Describe yourself in three words.

Happy. Intuitive. Flirtatious.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

The Galápagos Islands. Firstly, because a voice in my head told me that I needed to go. Secondly, it's a pretty magical looking place inhabited by mostly animals.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

I'm most looking forward to going back to Europe to tour with my band and starting to write my new album.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

My first professional theatrical role was in Doc Ruffin, a story about the first black doctor in Toronto, with Smile Theatre company with Tom Kneebone and Dinah Christie.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Spoon River at Soulpepper.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A lobby of a community centre in New York.

What are you working on next?

Writing a new album and going back to Europe to tour with my band. [See SATE for colored girls ... at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight