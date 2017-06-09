Get to know #theaTO: Sebastien Bertrand, optimist curious passionate

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto restaurant?

It's a toss-up between Cocina Economica (141 Berkeley Street) when I'm in the mood for authentic Oaxacan carnitas and a mezcal-type libation, and Mengrai Thai (82 Ontario Street) – Chef Sasi can do no wrong!

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Running along the Waterfront and the Martin Goodman Trail. My weekend long runs have become as mandatory and routine as Sunday Brunch.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Betty's!

What was the last book you read?

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Yeah, the same author who wrote Eat, Pray, Love.) I thought it would be hokey, but it ended up giving me some really good advice at a time that I needed it the most.

Describe yourself in three words.

Optimist. Curious. Passionate.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Would love to go to Scandinavia to see what hygge is all about. Hygge is the Danish art of creating joy and cosiness in life's everyday moments, whatever the season or time of day. If they've figured it out, then I'd like a piece of that.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

So far, 2017 has been pretty amazing. I'd like more of that, please. With a side of unexpected (but pleasant) surprises and challenges.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Bonjour, Monsieur de La Fontaine (Théâtre Français de Toronto) – a show for young audiences about Jean de La Fontaine's Fables. I got to play an ant, a lion and a crow. We toured all over schools in Ontario for three years. Great fun!

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

887 by Robert Lepage at Canadian Stage. I also (finally!) saw CRASH by Pamela Mala Sinha at Soulpepper. Brilliant.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

In a stairwell at theatre school. The only prop that my scene partner and I had was an old mattress. We were always lugging it around, trying to find a place to rehearse our scene (foreplay disguised as a conjugal dispute). And in that scene, we just happened to be in our underwear... Well, one day, we were surprised by a visiting group of prospective students. I think I said something like, "We're rehearsing, it's for class, I swear!" I don't remember if I said this before or after I shrieked like a banshee.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

I like getting to the theatre early. I love to feel the passage of time before having to perform. That moment where it almost becomes unbearable is when I have to go on stage. Never fails.

What's next for you?

I'm currently writing for two TV shows for kids currently in production (Radio-Canada, TFO). [See Sebastien in Vimy at Soulpepper this summer.]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight