Get to know #theaTO: Sina Gilani, passionate eager acquired-taste

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Hodo Kwaja, a Korean bakery located at 656 Bloor West. The walnut cake is not to be missed!

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

In my room, procrastinating laundry for as long as I can, then laundromat, then out and about.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I'd say anywhere ... as long as you’re with friends and colleagues.

What was the last book you read?

Naruto Manga series by Masashi Kishimoto.

Describe yourself in three words.

Passionate, eager, acquired-taste.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Greece. Egypt ... the moon? I am very into ancient civilizations. I would like to see the amphitheaters, the pyramids and the ruins of Sailor Moon's home world.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Having to privilege to say I'm doing what I love best – working on plays, learning, growing, discovering, sharing.

What was a favourite past role?

I love everything I have worked on so far, but I have to highlight three. Working on 20th of November with Brendan Healy was a unique experience. I still think about it often. Being a playwright at Soulpepper Academy is a tremendous opportunity. Oh, and I loved playing Luis XIV at Humber.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

So many ... too many. The last was Pamela Mala Sinha’s CRASH, but there are a few great ones that I've seen recently.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

On a balcony ... let's not get into it any further.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Yes: I panic and cry and curse the fates, and wonder for a long time why I'm doing this to myself! Until I find a reason, start to breathe and go on.

What's next for you?

I'm working on an adaptation at Soulpepper that I really like. Hopefully more to show and tell soon. As for what's next – I'm open!

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight