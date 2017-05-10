Get to know #theaTO: Tamara Brown, intense silly smart

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

Babette's kombucha at The Witches Brew is the best I've ever had or ever will, probably.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Hopefully in my blanket fort watching Netflix.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

I'm totally open to suggestions, you guys.

What was the last book you read?

Guns, Germs and Steel by Jared Diamond.

Describe yourself in three words.

Intense, silly, smart.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Egypt to visit the Valley of Peace.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Getting together with my favourite team of hilarious Montreal actresses to write our new comedy series.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I played Djanet in the Black Theatre Workshop's school tour production of Afrika Solo. (I know, I can't get over it either. What even IS my awesome life?)

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

CRASH at Soulpepper.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

For the past couple of years now, I like to smudge when I can before going on stage.

What are you working on next?

Happily I have a multitude of projects ahead of me, although I'm not allowed to disclose most of them yet. One thing I CAN talk about is directing the world premiere of Michaela Di Cesare's Successions at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal. [See Tamara in for colored girls at Soulpepper until May 31!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight