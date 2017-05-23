Get to know #theaTO: Tatjana Cornij, open-hearted supportive loving

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

On my armchair with a cup of tea in my hands.

What was the last book you read?

Earth: Pleiadian Keys to the Living Library by Barbara Marciniak.

Describe yourself in three words.

Open-hearted supportive loving.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Elisa in Decameron, The Day Before (Serbia, Europe).

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Soulpepper's Alligator Pie :)

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

On a spiral staircase.

What does it mean for you to be touring to NYC?

Fun adventure. Looking forward to sharing our love-filled art with NYC audiences.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

We kiss each other with each of our birds we have on our costumes before our re(Birth): E. E. Cummings in Song show.

What are you working on next?

Playing and singing with my jazz band Davor Jordanovski and Voda. [See Tanjana in (re)Birth: E. E. Cummings in Song in NYC this July!]

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight