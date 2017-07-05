Get to know #theaTO: TJ Riley, viking at heart

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

What's your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

The Humber River Trail is an underrated park in this city. It's beautiful. It's part of the seemingly endless Pan Am path that I biked every day to rehearsals for Vimy in May.

Where would we find you on a typical Sunday morning?

Disc golfing on one of the many courses the GTA has to offer.

Best place in Toronto for a post-show celebration?

Round the Horn in Roncey is by far the best bar in Toronto. Completely unpretentious with Pinball, delicious craft beers, great bartenders and free candy.

What was the last book you read?

Paddle your own Canoe by Nick Offerman.

Describe yourself in three words.

Viking at heart.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

To scuba dive the Galapagos Islands, because what if we actually do manage to kill our oceans one day?

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

Exploiting my free Parks pass for Canada's 150th!

What was your first professional role in theatre?

I played a serial lobotomizer in Gardner McKay's Toyer, directed by Michele Lonsdale-Smith.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

Soulpepper's Of Human Bondage. It was filled with fantastic performances, beautiful staging and a very creative soundscape.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

A rooftop under a water tower at 2:00am in Manhattan.

Do you have any backstage traditions?

Just to breathe as deep as possible.

What's next for you?

I just finished filming The Actor Who Could Not Cry, a web series that I wrote and starred in. I was fortunate enough to collaborate with some extremely talented people in the creation of it. We are currently editing it and I can't wait to share it.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight