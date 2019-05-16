UNIQLO devotes Eaton Centre expansion to UT T-shirt collection

× Expand Elaine Fancy

No other fashion item has stood the test of time quite like the graphic T-shirt.

It can be dressed up or down, worn fitted or baggy, produced in just about any fabric, colour and size, and generally looks good on everyone.

Now UNIQLO, the Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer has expanded its third-floor location at CF Toronto Eaton Centre to devote the space to hundreds of its UT collection of graphic Ts.

Toronto residents got a taste of the Wear Your World UT exhibit with a pop-up on Queen West last May. The pop-up featured nearly 1,000 Ts adorned with everything from Disney and manga characters to Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol art.

Now, those T-shirts have a permanent homee. UNIQLO’s Toronto Eaton Centre expansion makes this its largest store in Canada. Founded in 1949 in Ube, Japan, UNIQLO opened the location in 2016, its first in Canada. More stores across the GTA, including at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, plus an expansion in Vancouver, quickly followed. The retailer now has 11 stores across Canada.

According to Yasuhiro Hayashi, UNIQLO Canada’s chief operating officer, UT T-shirt designs are chosen based on popular trends in art, movies, music, gaming and pop culture. UNIQLO also works with iconic artists and heritage brands to create one-of-a-kind designs, Hayashi says.

For spring and summer 2019, these include Sanrio, Marvel, Nintendo and Star Wars, as well as American filmmaker, artist and author Miranda July and the UK’s iconic wallpaper purveyor, Sanderson, amongst many others.

The idea is that there’s something – whether that’s a graphic, pattern, artist or even colour – that appeals to everyone, furthering the idea that T-shirts are blank canvases that tell us a lot about the wearer's personality and interests.

“We have always wanted to create a space unique to UT,” says Hayashi. “The UT collection is a fan favourite and with such a large selection, there is truly something that resonates with everyone.”

Be sure to check out the new expansion at CF Toronto Eaton Centre to shop all the newest UTs or view the UT assortment at UNIQLO.ca.