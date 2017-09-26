Inside Ali Wong's 2018 Netflix comedy special filmed in Toronto at JFL42

× Expand As part of JFL42, Ali Wong performed four shows in Toronto, two of which were filmed for her 2018 Netflix special.

No one is more surprised by Ali Wong’s success than Ali Wong. The stand-up comic, writer and actor became an overnight success after her live-comedy special, Baby Cobra, was released on Netflix in May 2016. She recorded that set while seven months pregnant before taking time off to care for her baby.

“I tried being a stay-at-home mom for eight weeks,” she told a sold-out crowd in Toronto recently. “I liked the stay-at-home part.”

Now, pregnant with her second child, Wong is back on tour. She performed four shows in Toronto as part of JFL42 from September 22 to 24. Two of the shows were regular sets, but the two back-to-back performances on Saturday night were filmed for a new Netflix special airing in 2018.

I was lucky enough to score a pair of tickets to one of the Netflix tapings. At the time of buying the tickets, which sold out in minutes, I wasn’t aware the show would be filmed, but about a week before the performance, ticketholders were emailed a list of rules to follow. They included arriving at the venue at least an hour before showtime, staying in our seats for the full duration of the show and not wearing light colours, clothing with logos or hats. Cell phones were also stored in locked pouches while in the building.

LA-based comic Kevin Camia opened the show. He delivered his set in bright blue shoe covers so he wouldn’t scuff the polished floors for “the main event.” Before exiting the stage, he announced a few more audience requirements, including standing to clap at the start and end of the show.

Then it was time for Ali Wong. The 35-year old comic’s very pregnant frame was wrapped in a tight leopard-print dress. She wore her signature red-framed glasses and her hair was secured into a half top-knot. After applause died down, she wasted no time launching right into her set.

“I heard there’d be a lot of Asians at my Toronto shows,” Wong said. “Thank you all for bringing your white boyfriends.”

Similar to her jokes in Baby Cobra, Wong’s new material smartly subverts feminist ideals around womanhood, marriage, sex and careers. Rather than taking easy jabs at Asian stereotypes, she draws parallels between unrelated topics, cleverly requiring the audience to draw their own assumptions. For instance, the difficulty of breastfeeding a child is compared to parallel parking a car. Wong never says it directly, but the fact that she’s an Asian woman driving the car begs the audience to come to their own conclusions.

As a new mom, a lot of her jokes focus on experiencing child birth and what her life is like as a stay-at-home parent. She talks about having a C-section, needing to wear diapers after childbirth and why she chose breastfeeding over feeding her baby formula (“Breastfeeding is free!” Wong states emphatically). Wong navigates this material, which might seem unrelatable to many audience members, with so much enthusiasm that she ultimately draws you in.

Only a few times did Wong flub a line, requiring her to pause and deliver the line again so that it was perfect for TV. But even then, those mistakes were done so cleanly, she seemed like one of Westworld’s humanoid robots.

The biggest laugh of the night came at the expense of her husband, Justin Hakuta, a Harvard-educated tech entrepreneur whom Wong had made clear she “trapped” in Baby Cobra.

Wong is now the main breadwinner of her family. Hakuta still works in tech when he's not managing his wife's merch booth on tour – he sold posters in the lobby at the Winter Garden – although, Wong notes, there’s absolutely no pressure for him to perform well at his job.

“I’m not just the breadwinner, I’m a bread machine!” she exclaimed.

Wong’s mom, Tammy Wong, still the bearer of Asian “tiger mom” concern, lamented this might cause Hakuta to feel emasculated and want a divorce. But the comic, who has more than one deal in the works with Netflix (a romantic comedy starring Wong and Randall Park was announced in August), is planning on running with her success.

“The only kind of man who leaves a woman who makes more money than him is the kind of man who doesn’t like free money.”

Can’t argue with that, Ali Wong. Guess we’re all in for the ride.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas