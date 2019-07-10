Broad City duo join JFL42 lineup

× Expand Courtesy of JFL42 Broad City Ilana Glazer (left) and Abbi Jacobson will participate in an on-stage conversation on September 20.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are returning to JFL42 as headliners.

The Broad City duo, who last appeared at the comedy festival in 2014, will sit down with a guest moderator for an onstage conversation at Sony Centre (soon to be renamed Meridian Hall) on September 20 about their Comedy Central show's evolution from web series to pop culture phenomenon.

Other acts added to this year's bill include a second co-headlining show by John Mulaney, who will appear with a yet-to-be-announced guest on September 22. The stand-up and Saturday Night Live writer is already doing two co-headlining shows with Pete Davidson on September 21.

Acts joining the festivals "42" lineup include stand-up comic and actor Jay Pharoah; the Doughboys Podcast, which sees comics Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger reviewing and arguing about chain restaurants; and Jim Norton, co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Tickets for the new headliner shows go on sale July 12 at 10 am.

Previously announced acts confirmed for this year include comedy icon Carol Burnett, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Big Mouth's Nick Kroll, The Lion King's Eric Andre and podcaster Marc Maron.

@nowtoronto