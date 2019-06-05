Carol Burnett, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney head up JFL42

× Expand Carol Burnett at JFL42, 2019 Comedy pioneer Carol Burnett brings class to JFL42's eighth edition.

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is one of the big names headlining the eighth annual JFL42 comedy festival, which runs September 19 to 29. The multitalented Burnett will take part in a Q&A at the Sony Centre, soon to be called Meridian Hall, on September 26.

Other headliners announced this morning include John Mulaney & Pete Davidson, BFFs in real life, who will be performing together for their first joint Canadian show; Queer Eye personality, podcaster and expert hairstylist, Jonathan Van Ness; Mulaney's Big Mouth and Oh, Hello co-star, Nick Kroll; Eric Andre, of The Eric Andre Show and soon to be heard in the live action Disney film The Lion King; podcaster, actor and writer Marc Maron; global sensation Gabriel Iglesias; and the hilarious trio behind the podcast How Did This Get Made (Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael), who will be performing a live version of the podcast.

× Expand Pete Davidson at JFL42, 2019 Pete Davidson and his BFF John Mulaney bring their double act to JFL42.

Among the "42" acts doing the festival are beloved JFL42 veterans like Nate Bargatze, Ron Funches, Michelle Wolf, Todd Barry, Andy Kindler and Jen Kirkman. Netflix's Nailed It host Nicole Byer will host a live version of the podcast Why Won't You Date Me. The Malaysian-born Chinese stand-up and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Ronny Chieng appears again. And controversial acts Steve-O and Michael Rapaport are sure to get noticed. The hilarious Canadian contingent includes Seán Cullen, Graham Kay, Aisha Brown, Jon Dore, Adam Christie, Tom Henry, Nick Reynoldson, recent Juno Award winner Dave Merheje and last year's SiriusXM Top Comic winner Chanty Marostica.

In addition to the festival's comedy shows, ComedyCon, a series of panels and Q&As with comics, is in its fourth year. The In Conversation series will include talks with Kroll, Rapaport, Steve-O and Cristela Alonzo.

More headliners will be announced soon. The full current lineup can be found at jfl42.com. Festival passes, ranging from $59 to $299, go on sale this Friday (June 7) at 10 am, and single tickets, from $29.50 to $150, go on sale June 14 at 10 am.

@glennsumi