Second City's Come What Mayhem! delivers daring and funny satire

COME WHAT MAYHEM! written and performed by Roger Bainbridge, Kyle Dooley, Brandon Hackett, Becky Johnson, Lindsay Mullan and Ann Pornel (Second City, 51 Mercer). Indefinite run. $25-$52. secondcity.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Come What Mayhem!, Second City's latest sketch skewerfest, features two veteran cast members (Kyle Dooley and Becky Johnson) plus four mainstage newcomers (Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Lindsay Mullan and Ann Pornel). This infusion of writing and performing talent has resulted in an astute, often daring and very funny 78th mainstage revue.

From the outset the ensemble has a unique viewpoint; even the mundane turn-off-your-phone warnings get amusing treatment.

Bainbridge and Mullan kick off the show as a couple forced to confront their fears of a pregnancy test result, toying mercilessly with one another's emotions. A few scenes later, Mullan is a drugstore cashier who enlists an audience member as her customer (beware if you sit up front), setting off an improvised riff. And in a sketch that should be mandatory viewing in high school health classes, the three women have an all too familiar and at times blunt debate about weight and body image.

The first act ends on a high with another member of the audience recruited as the third contestant in a politically charged game show called You Oughta Know (Canadian nod to Alanis), hosted with perfect smarm by Bainbridge.

Highlights in act two include Johnson showing off her talent for playing full-throttle neuroses as a jealous woman, Johnson and Dooley taking a comedic strike at constant sponsorship babble in sports broadcasting and Pornel exuberantly - and wordlessly - bringing down the house in an aborted booty call with Bainbridge.

Clever writing often enables scenes to combine more than one hot topic: Dooley and Pornel explore reverse racial profiling after swiping right; Mullan and Hackett as an interracial married couple contend with Black Lives Matter on their scheduled sex night.

Director Carly Heffernan keeps the energy buzzing with unexpected entrances and quick pacing. While some content pushes buttons, much is everyday relatable: Hackett's jubilant celebration of his healthy order in a restaurant; Pornel's song about her willingness to compromise for love.

Happily, this show doesn't compromise on laughs.

