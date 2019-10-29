Hannah Gadsby is coming to Toronto for the first time

× Expand Hannah Gadsby Comedian Hannah Gadsby's Douglas show is named after a dog.

Hannah Gadsby will perform her first-ever stand-up gig in Toronto next year.

The Australian comedian, who was planning to retire before her stand-up special Nanette hit big last year, is bringing her latest show, Douglas, to Roy Thomson Hall on February 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1 via Roy Thomson Hall and Ticketmaster and cost $45.75-$65.75.

Nanette, which is streaming on Netflix, could barely be called a comedy special. The laughs subside as the comic, a lesbian from the conservative Australian state Tasmania, quits joking and begins processing the trauma and hate that is often embedded in so many jokes about marginalized people.

Her latest show Douglas, named after a dog, is a follow-up that Time Magazine described as a “hammer to the patriarchy,” mixing stand-up, lecture and a “tongue-in-cheek tirade." She debuted the show in Melbourne in March before embarking on her first U.S. tour.

In Douglas, Gadsby responds to the straight white men who reacted with hateful comments or criticism after Nanette made her an international name in the comedy world. The new show also has words for Louis C.K., the disgraced comic who recently performed at Toronto’s Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Gadsby described the barely apologetic comedian as “self-indulgent” and “a cry baby” who is playing the victim instead of seeking redemption.

@JustSayRad