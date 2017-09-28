JFL42 Q&A: Beth Stelling on Toronto's taste for dark humour

× Expand Beth Stelling plays one more JFL42 show tonight (Thursday, September 28), 9 pm at the Garrison. (Photos by Kate Killet)

Like funny shit? Then you probably already know there’s only a few days left of JFL42. The annual comedy festival started its 2017 run about a week ago and ends this Saturday (October 1). Haven’t seen a show yet? There’s still time, plus we’ve been catching up with a couple of featured comedians during the fest, checking in and finding out how they feel about our city.

Last night at dusk we rolled to The Royal to see the brilliant Beth Stelling. You may have seen her on her episode of Netflix's The Standups or know her dope work writing on the HBO series, CRASHING or Comedy Central’s hella underrated Another Period. We linked up with Beth backstage before her show and talked about a funnily named local bra shop and how her feelings are like a studio album.

Is this your first time in Toronto?

Beth Stelling: Second time. I played Comedy Bar about two years ago.

Does it feel any different coming back now two years later? Have you noticed anything different?

BS: I noticed it wasn’t cold. Last time I was here in January. Now it’s September and you decided to stop making it cold here! A very hot late September!

Was there anything you enjoyed during your chilly trip?

BS: Last time it was freezing, so I mostly spent my time in the hotel or in the car on my way to Comedy Bar. I did write a joke about something I saw on my way to the club. There’s a store, I think it’s called My Sister’s Secret?

The bra shop?

BS: Yes! I said I walked into the store and the salesperson whispered, “You’re adopted.” I don’t tell that joke anymore, I think it’s lost its luster. But yeah I didn’t get out much then. But now! September in Toronto! I’m really getting out there. I’m walking to all the Toronto classics, Nordstrom, Sephora, Chipotle – getting it in! I wanna experience what your burritos taste like.

And?

BS: Good. Still good. The quality at Chipotle, is waning but I’m still a staunch supporter. Only cuz I don’t taste when I eat…

Have you noticed anything about the Toronto comedy scene?

BS: I haven’t been to a comedy festival in Toronto before so it’s been cool for me to see the other venues. I’ve gotten to experience the Garrison, the Rivoli, Comedy Bar and here! The Royal Cinema! So that’s been fun. Seeing more, especially because some of them are music venues, which are fun to make into comedy venues. They translate pretty well.

The venn diagram of vulnerability.

BS: I always say I relate to musicians because my feelings are like a studio album – they come out eleven months after the events that inspired them.

What would you say a comic who’s coming here for the first time?

BS: Sometimes it’s a cautionary tale if you’re going to a different country... References people might not understand. But Toronto… You guys are great crowds, honestly, so I don’t really have any tips. You guys are easy going and down for a good time. You tend to like dark humour, which is why I am here!

