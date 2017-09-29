JFL42 Q&A: Jack Whitehall's first time in Toronto

× Expand Photo by Kate Killet

Heads up people who need a good laugh! You’re in luck. There are two days left in JFL42! The 2017 edition of the annual comedy festival closes tomorrow. We've been catching up with a couple of featured comedians during the fest, checking in and finding out how they feel about the 6ix.

Wednesday night we made the trek to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to see Jack Whitehall, an English comedian, TV presenter and three time King of Comedy winner at the British Comedy Awards. Fancy, eh? We linked up with Whitehall and talked about Justin Bieber, as well as how he’s enjoying his first time in Toronto.

First off, as you’re from a different timezone, are you experiencing time differently? Are you more aware of time as a concept?

Jack Whitehall [laughing]: I’m very easy with time. I’m late to everything.

Is this your first time in Toronto?

JW: I've never been to Toronto before. This is my first time in the city and I’ve come at the same time as Gordon Ramsay and Prince Harry. I feel like I’m the third most exciting Brit to be here at the moment. I should have probably waited for a better moment.

The Commonwealth overlords are just taking over.

JW: Yeah, we’ve really come back with a vengence this week.

How have you been enjoying Toronto so far?

JW: It’s been great! What have we been doing? We arrived and played tennis in a park. We’ve also been to some lovely restaurants and caught some shows. We went to Momofuku and a poke place. We’re big into poke and there’s lots of good poke here. That’s been a highlight.

What did you know about Toronto before arriving here?

JW: I’m very excited about poutine. People had told me Toronto has a New York vibe, which… yeah I guess it has. Which is good thing because I like New York, so I like Toronto. But I think someone told me not to say that. "Don’t tell Torontonians that they’re like New Yorkers cuz they don’t like that…"

It’s more so an inferiority complex, as we get overshadowed by the U.S.

JW: I was also told not to ask people if they’ve met Drake.

Naw, that’s fine. Most true Torontonians have a Drake story.

JW: I haven’t asked at all which is obviously hard because I’m a big Drake fan. Is the Drake Hotel his hotel?

No, the hotel was around first.

JW: Is Drake named after the hotel? It’s a cool hotel. I did a gig there.

When Drake was on Degrassi he wasn’t Drake yet, he was just Aubrey Graham. Drake is his middle name and rapper name.

JW: So is there an Aubrey Graham hotel then?

Not yet! But you should open one. Speaking of music, you’re a music fan. Are you a fan of any Toronto bands or Canadian acts?

JW: Justin Bieber! I made a joke about Justin Bieber tonight. I’ve actually become a bit of a Belieber. I was a bit of a Belatheist and then I figured that I was actually probably Belagnostic, in that I would slag him off, but if he walked into a room I would be very nice to him. Now I am a fully fledged Belieber.

It’s been a journey… There’s an exceptional story about him being on a UK chat show. There’s a woman called Carol Vorderman who hosts a daytime quiz show, which is all about words. She’s a national treasure. Moms and dads love her. She’s the nicest woman ever. She was on a chat show with Justin Bieber and in the break between recording she turned to him and started chatting with him. He was nodding away and his security came over and without breaking eye contact he went, “Get this woman away from me.” [laughs] She didn’t know what to do! They had to start the recording up again. It just sounds like the most horrendous social experience.

Well at least now he’s “Sorry”?

JW: I’ve heard his apology - and it sounds great. It really does. It’s the best apology I’ve ever heard. I love that song.

