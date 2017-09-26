JFL42 Q&A: What does Kyle Kinane think about Toronto?

× Expand Kyle Kinane, who performs again tonight (September 26) at the Queen Elizabeth, says he realizes his act isn't for everyone. (Photos by Kate Killet)

We’re in total JFL42 mode with this year’s edition of the comedy festival in full swing. As the 42 funny acts take over our city until Saturday, we’ve been catching up with a couple of them to see what’s up and what they think about this little city we call home.

Last night, we returned to Comedy Bar (the go to festival hang spot with 4am last call) to catch punk rock dude Kyle Kinane’s midnight show. Even if you haven’t heard of Kinane (*gasp*), you’ve probably heard his voice on shows like Adventure Time & Bob’s Burgers or maybe saw his face in Netflix’s LOVE.

We talked about being a tourist in your own town and the Comedy Bar scene.

How many times have you been to Toronto?

Kyle Kinane: Four or five.

What do you like about it?

KK: It’s similar to Chicago, where I grew up. Attitude wise, climate, geography. It’s a big city, but everyone’s still kinda cool. Not too much snobbery. Nobody’s too rough about it or too rude. But also, what do I know? I stayed in a hotel all day today. It was a great town! I stayed in a hotel!

What would you tell a comic who’s coming here for the first time?

KK: Oh boy. See that’s the test because I get to go to a lot of places but I go there for one day. I wish I was the kind of person that was like, “Get up early! Go to the art museum!” But I hung out with my friends and stayed out real late here at Comedy Bar. I hung out with my comedian friends and had a great time. Then I went to Fran’s and ate food that you would expect to get at 3 or 4 am in the morning. This place is great. I hang here. Why go anywhere else? It’s a hospitable comedy club and there’s two rooms so after you're done you can go see your pals in the next room.

× Expand Hmm.. you might just catch Kyle Kinane at Fran's at 4 in the morning. (Photo by Kate Killet)

Torontonians don’t realize how sweet is it. Local act Chris Locke slayed his set opening for you.

KK: Yeah, that’s everywhere though. It’s the same reason you don’t go to museums in your own town. You’re like “I’ll get to it. I live here. I’ll see it eventually.” Then it’s gone. But when you’re traveling it’s like “Oh I gotta see this stuff” cuz you have a limited amount of time. Sometimes you gotta treat your own city like you’re on vacation. We got this weekend, let’s do everything we haven’t done. I’m not speaking from experience though, I haven’t done it myself.

Why should someone who doesn’t know you come to your show?

KK: I don’t know… I wouldn’t say it’s niche comedy, but it’s not for everybody. Nor should it be. I could be, like, “There’s something in it for everybody!” but there’s not. I’m a fucking straight white American dude and that’s not a valued opinion nowadays, so I try and make it not opinion based and more joke based. I’m not gonna tell ya how the world works, cuz I don’t know. So I really want the jokes to work instead of just opinions people appreciate. I don’t know if that makes any sense.

Fuck yeah.

You can catch Kyle Kinane tonight (September 26th) at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre at 7 pm.