JFL42 Q&A: Max Silvestri's first time in Toronto

× Expand After his two shows tonight at the Rivoli, maybe you can get some personal advice from Max Silvestri. He's a good listener. (Photo by Kate Killet)

In case you missed the memo, we're already seven days into JFL42, the annual 10-day comedy festival. I've been catching up with a couple of featured comedians during the fest, checking in and finding out how they feel about Toronto.

On Monday night I was at Comedy Bar yet again, seeing as it’s the place to be. I saw Max Silvestri do up his first headlining set of the fest, having earlier opened for festival headliner John Mulaney.

Silvestri’s been featured in tons of cool shows, like Brooklyn 99, Broad City and The Good Place. The funny grown man kid also came up in Brooklyn alongside Jenny Slate and Gabe Liedman with their show Big Terrific.

I hung out with Silvestri after his set to get his impressions as a Toronto first-timer, talk condo development and goof around talking about all the Young Sheldon billboards we share no matter what city we’re from.

Have you been to Toronto before?

Max Silvestri: I was in Toronto for five hours on Thursday. I literally got in at 6:30 pm, did two shows and then left on a bus at 11:30pm. So, those four hours, in which I did not get any sunlight, where not *ugggh* a great intro to the city. But now I’m back and it’s my first time.

Welcome! Was there anything in particular that struck you about the city in those dark, first four hours?

MS: I’m really glad that Young Sheldon has as large a presence here as it does in the States. I was a little worried that personally I wouldn’t feel at home, cuz I’m used to seeing giant billboards of a precocious child in a bow tie. Oh there’s a bow tie and a kid fixing it and he’s so good at science!

It’s grounding.

MS: Very much so. It was wonderful to see that.

Like in Inception. The totems.

MS: Exactly. Only I know how heavy on my heart Young Sheldon weighs. So that’s how I can always ground myself.

As a first timer, are there any “Toronto things” you’re trying to do that you’ve heard about?

MS: Well I’ve heard the food is great, so my MO is to sleep late, eat a gigantic disgusting lunch and then nap it off until it’s time to do comedy – which is a very healthy way to live.

Totally.

MS: I’d like to be outdoors. Someone said High Park was a pretty place? I don’t think I can go to any baseball games… I think maybe I’ll just buy an apartment building and redevelop it on the outskirts of the city, then flip it for $20 to $40 million.

Make all the money.

MS: I have a lot of friends that need…

...a place with no one living in it?

MS: Yeah yeah yeah! They need a place to store their money. There’s a lot of tall glass buildings and I’ll probably buy one.

Amazing. What’s been your first impression of Toronto audiences?

MS: They were super nice! It was nice to be able to see everyone’s faces. I’ve been on tour opening for John Mulaney and he’s playing very gigantic theaters right now, which is so fun but also you’re really playing for the back of the house. Now I’m realizing, “Oh I don’t have to make a giant cartoon like face and scream as loud as I can because everyone is eleven feet away from me.”

No complaints from us.

MS: It feels a little pushy. Sometimes when an audience is close, which I like, but you’re pretending they’re not… it's like a play. We’re all in the same room, stop pretending you’re behind a screen.

Why should someone who doesn’t know you come see you do comedy this week?

MS: Um… I think I’m funny and I’m a nice man. And afterwards if you have any personal problems, I think I give really good advice. I’m a great listener and I make a point to look people in the eye when they’re talking, and make sure that this moment is about them and I’m not thinking about other things. I think that’s appreciated by people wherever I go.

When you hear the word “Toronto” what comes to mind?

MS: I think of Gail Simmons and the Property Brothers. I was lucky enough to meet Jonathan of the Property Brothers! On Thursday he came to the show. He’s the one that does most of the work. He’s the contractor.

The good one?

MS: Yeah! Yet the other one is savvy cuz he doesn’t have to do as much work. He didn’t come. I’m not sure that they’re truly two different people. Like that movie The Prestige… I didn’t meet Drew. Maybe there is no Drew…

