JFL42 Q&A: What do the Lucas Brothers think of Toronto?

× Expand Keith (left) and Kenny Lucas hang outside JFL42 festival hub Comedy Bar.

This year’s JFL42 comedy festival is well underway. As various comics take over Toronto through Saturday (September 30), we’ll be catching up with a couple of them to check in and see how they’re enjoying themselves and our beloved city.

Last night, we kicked things off with The Lucas Brothers and spoke with the dynamic twin duo (Kenny & Keith) after their hilarious, loose, silly and smoke-filled midnight set at Comedy Bar. We talked about Drake and how they wish to move to the 6ix.

First things first! Is it your first time in Toronto?

Keith: Third time!

Seeing as you aren’t newbies to the city, do you have a fave spot?

Kenny: There’s this diner we go back to, that shit is dope. The Lakeview.

What are some of your fave things about Toronto?

Keith: I really love the diversity, to be honest. And it’s not fake diversity, like a lot of cultures but they’re all separate. Everything is so integrated here. There’s Chinatown, Little Italy, Koreatown but they all blend together too. It’s amazing. You hardly see in one neighbourhood just one race, which I think is beautiful.

Kenny: It’s so amazing. Toronto feels like New York without the anger. It has every quality that New York has: the pubs, the diversity, the food, the culture.

Keith: The culture! It’s incredibly rich and I can honestly can see myself living here. I always think about that.

We’d totally take you! What do you think is the funniest thing about Toronto? Or the weirdest?

Kenny: I don’t know that this is a joke, but I saw a protest. A Toronto protest, which was weird cuz I had never seen a protest in another country. It was cute and weird. [The protesters] were still very polite about it. Just speaking very politely. They just wanted paid weeks off. It wasn’t angry.

Keith: Is there bitterness here? Of course there’s some…

We tend to have imposter syndrome. And in entertainment you’re not taken seriously until you’re respected in the U.S. Everyone ends up moving to New York or LA.

Kenny: But that still means that the county is able to produce incredibly talented people. I think people lose that fact… but Drake reps Toronto incredibly hard.

What’s the most hilarious thing about Drake?

Keith [laughing]: He’s just a cool dude! You look up the definition of cool and it’s him.

Kenny [laughing]: He makes it work! I’m not gonna front, and he knows it, he’s a divine spirit! He knows he’s above everyone else. When I met him I felt like I was in front of a god. It was weird!

Keith: He’s like the governor of Toronto. He has the power. He has all the *real* power. Someone told me he was setting up side deals with teams to get players. It’s the craziest shit.

Kenny: He’s got political power. You got money, you got influence, you got political power.

It’s like House Of Cards but Drake. House Of Drake.

Keith: I think that would be more fun. If Drake was in it I’d watch the show.

× Expand To the Lucas Brothers, Drake is basically the governor of Toronto.

What was something that surprised you about Toronto when you first came here?

Kenny: The cold!

Keith: In terms of the city itself, it’s cleaner than I’d expect a big city to be. In terms of comedy? The audiences are some of the best.

Kenny: Top 5. Smart, patient.

Keith: I think this is the best comedy experience we’ve ever had. It’s really bizarre. We’ve been traveling throughout the states and it’s just a different energy. Just a totally different vibe.

Kenny: I feel like you guys are less tense.

We’re stressed for you guys.

Kenny: Yeah! You feel bad for us and I can feel it! We can say things and we don’t get a groan or whatever.

Keith: I don’t feel discomfort. Less worry about being offensive. In the States, college kids are so uptight. I guess it’s trying times right now but I think you need comedy to buttress that. You need jokes for something.

Kenny: It can’t all be fucking serious.

Keith: It’s weird now.

Kenny: It’s a weird time. But this has been liberating.

Keith: That’s why we’re thinking about moving here and just focusing on stand-up. The scene is so vibrant!

People don’t realize how dope it is.

Kenny: It’s a place you can grow as a stand-up. And it’s close to New York.

