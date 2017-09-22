John Mulaney got JFL42 off to a hilarious start

JOHN MULANEY at the Sony Centre (1 Front East), September 21 at 7 and 9:45 pm. jfl42.com. Rating: NNNN

Playing two shows at the sold-out Sony Centre last night, JFL42 headliner John Mulaney and opener Max Silvestri, as part of Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous tour, performed a spirited night of comedy predicated on growing up, getting older and still not knowing any better.

By now, you’d think Mulaney might. Hot off the success of his Broadway show Oh, Hello and widely popular stand-up specials New In Town and The Comeback Kid – all of which are available on Netflix, making his work increasingly accessible – Mulaney, walking out to David Bowie’s Rebel, Rebel, began his set with an apology. He’s been a little under the weather recently, so please forgive any coughs or throat-clears he may suffer.

He wasn’t worried about coughing in front of Toronto, though.

“It’s because you’re so nice,” the 35-year-old New York City-based comedian said. “Toronto is like Betty White. You’re always nice, you’ve looked the same for 30 years, and you’ve always looked old.”

His ailment didn’t hold him back. The Kid Gorgeous material – which, like his previous sets, involves a cast of throat-intensive voices, such as a child homicide investigator named “Detective J. J. Bittenbinder” (a real person), a brusque Mick Jagger and a curb-stomping James Stewart in It’s A Wonderful Life – felt a bit like school assembly, which Mulaney recalls as an event where someone with “no expertise” would go up on the gymnasium stage and “for some reason be allowed to talk.”

Mulaney even had the vocal strength to hilariously demonstrate the evolution of the police siren, which, at its earliest, sounded like the death throes of a “fat, gay cat,” and the newfangled updated siren, which “sounds like there’s a DJ in the back of the cruiser.”

But what truly sets the headliner apart from other comedians is his characteristic childlike innocence: “Do I have a Best Buy rewards card? Nope… I wish!”

Mulaney is the comeback kid. He’s new in town. He’s kid gorgeous. “I once said hello to balloons,” Mulaney said, not wanting to seem impolite to something in his peripheral vision.

Pretty much all of Mulaney’s jokes last night were huge winners, albeit overly familiar. Whereas in The Comeback Kid Mulaney outlined the absurd-if-you-think-about-it plot of Back To The Future, his JFL set saw him deconstruct the opening of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, claiming it was pretty rotten of a seemingly bedridden Grandpa Joe to be “faking it” for 40 years.

It’s not that these beats aren’t funny – Mulaney ensures every other line lands (and to be fair, my face hurt from laughing following the performance). Kid Gorgeous does, however, feel like he’s treading familiar ground. His previous “And with your spirit” joke about Catholics rewriting the response to “The Lord be with you” was top-of-mind through his Kid observations about Mass and how the word “psalms” sounds similar to “songs”; anecdotes involving his wife, Anna, and his French bulldog, Petunia, remain a major focus.

So, despite being entirely new material – assuming audiences hadn’t seen some of the act’s funniest moments debuting first on the late-night TV circuit, including Mulaney’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert describing Donald Trump as “a horse running loose in a hospital” – last night’s show felt a little bit like a greatest hits package. Or, for those who weren’t familiar, an excellent distillation of what’s made the comedian tick during his entire career.