Q&As: Queer confessions

Phil Luzi, Elvira Kurt and Adrienne Fish get their Pride on this weekend in a bunch of shows.

Phil Luzi

Message for Iliza Shlesinger?

Maybe after that World War II joke, you can start working on a bit about the invention of the Polaroid.

Do performers have a different responsibility in the age of Trump?

Even though the age of Trump is about irresponsibility, performers have the same responsibility that we've always had: to call people out on their bullshit. We just have to be quick about it, and we can't get attached to any material because Donny's got some quick little fingers, and we don't want to end up being that comic with a joke about a war that happened 72 years ago.

Last TV series you binge-watched? And how was it?

The final season of Orange Is The New Black. Taystee is delicious. But I've honestly had it up to here with that Laura Prepon, so I'm good.

Audience members requesting selfies after the show: cool or creepy?

Cool. Definitely. Whoever says it's creepy just doesn't know their best angles.

Moonlight or La La Land?

Moonlight. La La Land was Blah Blah Bland.

Comedy role model?

John Ritter. He made everything seem like he was playing in a sandbox.

Is there a joke you keep hoping will work but never does?

I have a joke about how upset I was that my niece wore flats instead of heels on her wedding day, but no one ever seems to feel my pain.

Queer Comedy Showcase, Friday (June 23), 9:30 pm, Underground Cafe & Social Club; Homo Night In Canada, Saturday (June 24), 8 pm, Buddies in Bad Times; upcoming: directing Life Records 2 and Disengaged at the Fringe.

Elvira Kurt

Message for Iliza Shlesinger?

Nope. Too busy writing Crimean War jokes. And enjoying my pussy.

Pride seems to be getting more political. Thoughts?

Yes. More, please.

Do performers have a differentresponsibility in the age of Trump?

In the age of Trump, no. The job description of comedian remains the same: be funny, don't be an asshole. It's the age of Cosby that's changed things up. Now the job is: be funny, don't be an asshole and don't drug and sexually assault anyone. The last one used to be implied. Now it needs to have yellow highlighter on it. And a star beside it.

Last TV series you binge-watched?

Started binging Billions while waiting for new Master Of None, then was more in the mood for House Of Cards when it dropped, so I'm nearing the end of a double binge of Billions & HOC.

And how were they?

Too white.

Most underrated comic working today?

Every writer in the Baroness Von Sketch Show writers' room. So much comedy.

Worst heckling experience you've ever had?

Twenty-ish years ago. Community college in New Jersey, lunchtime show, I performed in the "quad" common area, in broad daylight, in "the pit." Every word in that sentence is a nightmare and a trigger. This one guy would stick his head up over this cinder block wall and shout variations of "You suck" at me below in "the pit," then duck his head back down, like a sniper. A heckle sniper.

Audience members requesting selfies after the show: cool or creepy?

So cool. Always be gracious.

Moonlight or La La Land?

Date night: Moonlight; sick day: La La Land.

Comedy role models?

Through the ages: Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Gilda Radner, Marga Gomez, Dawn Whitwell, DeAnne Smith.

Is there a joke you keep hoping will work but never does?

Nice try, Glenn. You know they all work, all the time.

Hosting Girlplay Toronto: Giggles – Pride Comedy Night, Thursday (June 22), 7:30 and 9:30 pm, Comedy Bar; starring in Homosexual Panic, Friday (June 23), 8 pm, Buddies in Bad Times; Homo Night In Canada, Saturday (June 24), 8 pm, Buddies.

Adrienne Fish

How is a Pride audience different from other audiences?

Couple of differences - for one, they're usually a whole lot gayer. Secondly, Pride audiences are super-jazzed and pumped to be there. It's always a really fun, playful and supportive energy; anything goes. Plus, at the end of every Pride show we all throw on our strap-ons and have a naked pillow fight.

Pride seems to be getting morepolitical. Thoughts?

Good! Pride started as a political movement, and I'm happy to see it's back to being used as a political platform instead of the corporate bullshit gong show it's been in the past. Don't get me wrong, I love seeing dumb-looking dogs dressed in leather assless chaps wearing a yellow visor advertising for Pet Valu or some shit, but lest we forget, Pride was and is political.

Most underrated comic working today?

Toronto's own Sandra Battaglini. I watch her and think, "How in the ballsack is this woman not a household name?"

Worst heckling experience you've ever had? And how did you deal with it?

My mum came to a show and yelled "You're adopted!" We had her removed.

Is there a joke you keep hoping will work but never does?

I have this one joke where I talk about how my GF and I are trying to have a baby, but it's been tough because my index finger is shootin' blanks. This joke only works on selective progressive crowds, yet for some reason I really enjoy watching it crash and burn at corporate events in front of older straight, white, balding men. They always look confused, so naturally I take it upon myself to explain the joke through a series of act-outs, which serves to turn the silent confusion into uncomfortable stares and mild anger. It's really great.

Headlining Girlplay Toronto: Giggles – Pride Comedy Night, Thursday (June 22), 7:30 and 9:30 pm, Comedy Bar; part of Homo Night In Canada, Saturday (June 24), 8 pm, Buddies in Bad Times.