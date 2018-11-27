Review: Aziz Ansari ridicules wokeness gone wild at Roy Thomson Hall

× Expand David Shankbone Aziz Ansari's "comeback tour" tackles wokeness 10 months after the Master Of None creator was accused of sexual assault.

AZIZ ANSARI at Roy Thomson Hall, Monday, November 26. Rating: NNN

If there was any question whether Aziz Ansari wouldn’t recover from sexual assault allegations made against him 10 months ago, his hour-long set at Roy Thomson Hall – the first of two sold-out shows in Toronto – proved he is doing just fine. Not only fine, but ambivalent.

Last January, the creator of Netflix’s Master Of None was accused of forcing a 23-year-old woman to perform sexual acts without her consent. The 3,000-word personal essay was published on Babe.net and became a point of contention among #MeToo activists. How could Ansari, who had tackled gender equity and other sociopolitical issues with such nuance and “wokeness” on his show, be on the same blacklist as Bill Cosby and Louis C.K? Was this just a case of bad-date-gone-wrong?

At the time, Ansari’s only response to the allegations was that he was “surprised and concerned.” Then, he retreated from the spotlight until summer, when he announced this tour, Working Out New Material.

There’s no mention of the accusations in his new set. There isn’t even anything close to self-realization, regret or remorse. Instead, Ansari confronts everything around the elephant in the room: fake news, mob mentalities, armchair activists and the troubling state of American politics. He also reveals he has a girlfriend.

Ansari’s control over the room, the story and the audience started the moment ticket-holders entered the venue. Bags were searched and all phones were secured in Yondr pouches, which wouldn’t be unlocked until after the show.

When Ansari came onstage following tight sets from openers Wil Sylvince, Matteo Lane and Oshawa-born Phil Hanley, he immediately addressed the crowd’s annoyance over having their phones held hostage.

“There’s no proof that I was here,” complained the first woman Ansari questioned.

“My mom’s looking after the kids and she can’t contact me,” said another.

Ansari used those objections to lead into his first point: we spend too much time online attached to our phones. The 35-year-old millennial famously declared he was going analog – no email, social media or internet on his phone or laptop – in a GQ cover story in 2017, shortly after Master Of None’s second season was released.

Ansari argued that all the time glued to our screens has not only made us news-obsessed but fixated on trying to “out woke” each other.

“Have you ever met newly woke white people? It’s exhausting," he exclaimed.

The progressive, proactive outlook that informed Ansari's previous standup specials had been replaced by someone much more skeptical of wokeness. In fact, he went so far as to poke fun at so-called social justice warriors, asking, "What have you done to help trans Asian people in corporate America?" He declared himself as part of a majority who'd rather not be burdened by such issues.

The audience was a balanced mix of white folks and visible minorities. At one point, Ansari noted that the diversity made him comfortable in the event that there was a racial insurgence in the room.

His example of online “slacktavists” calling for boycotts of Starbucks after two Black men were unlawfully arrested at one earlier this year made fun of internet mobs. Ansari clearly believes people who spend their time calling out Starbucks CEOs (and Hollywood celebrities) to right their wrongs are not just wasting their time, but foolish. However, a proposal that visible minorities should call the police on their white neighbours dragged on too long and felt like self-promotion when he included a bit about Netflix.

By the time Ansari was ready to talk about his new relationship, we were nearly three-quarters of the way into the show. He sat on a stool, the only thing aside from a mic stand onstage, and began talking about his girlfriend. She’s white (Ansari mentioned the harassment he gets for being in an interracial relationship), she’s Danish (Ansari explained she doesn’t really understand racism in America) and she’s a physicist (Ansari enjoyed how straightforward her job seemed, as opposed to some of the other women he’s dated who “work at a company that’s like a startup that’s like Uber for hand cream,” he delivered in a Valley Girl voice).

No other details other than that she made the switch from an IUD to birth control after an uncomfortable sexual experience – the lone sex joke of the night – were revealed. Repeatedly mentioning that they had been dating for over a year, Ansari seemed to want to make it clear he has moved on from the controversy, and has been forgiven – at least by one woman.

Perhaps this girlfriend, unfazed by America’s deep-rooted racism and how the public perceives a brown man with a white woman, may also not be bothered by the sexual assault allegations lodged against Ansari. Denmark like many countries in Europe was late to #MeToo, and there’s still widespread skepticism that #MeToo is a puritanical campaign out to destroy freedoms.

Whatever the reason, Ansari didn’t give the audience room to speculate, at least not under his watch. He peppered his set with references to Simpson’s character Apu, the rise of South Asians in America’s deep south (and a dream to start an all-Indian country outfit called Brown Zac Brown Band) and the difficulties of being a Kanye West fan – still – all of which kept his diverse, equally-as-woke audience on his side. Those bits were funny, but didn't offer much in terms of originality.

The same could be said about Ansari's entire set. While it was delivered sharply and confidently, as you would expect from a comic with over a decade's experience, there wasn't anything unique about Ansari's point of view. Plenty of critics have discussed the trouble of wokeness gone too far, and especially Ansari's audience – fans who undeniably agree that there are social and racial injustices in our world – didn't need convincing.

The result was easy laughs. Ansari's commentary on wokeness was agreeable. Maybe he didn't need to take chances to be the best; he wanted to be likeable, and he surely won over the crowd.

So whether the allegations against him are true, he’s telling his version – one that ignores the accusations completely. And it's clear he’s mastered the art of moving on.

@michdas