Sasheer Zamata and Scott Thompson to play Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata and Scott Thompson's new one-man show The Buddy Cole Monologues are among the first wave of acts confirmed for next year's Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival.

Zamata will perform two-stand up sets at Longboat Hall on March 7 and 8, while Thompson will perform as his beloved Kids In The Hall’s character Buddy Cole on March 14 at the Great Hall. Tickets for both shows are now on sale.

Running from March 7 to 17, the 14th-annual TOsketchfest will feature over 80 acts, with more performers to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Zamata was at Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of Toronto filmmaker Stella Meghie’s romantic comedy, The Weekend. Zamata plays a struggling stand-up comedian who finds herself third-wheeling on a weekend getaway with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. In addition as a cast member for four seasons of SNL, Zamata has also appeared in Transparent, Inside Amy Schumer and People of the World.

Earlier this year, Thompson revived and updated his popular gay socialite character from Kids In The Hall by re-releasing the mock memoir Buddy Babylon: The Autobiography Of Buddy Cole and creating a new one-man show. It promises to feature a mix of the character's classic rants and reviews alongside new material.

Past TOsketchfest headliners have included NOW Magazine cover star Kate McKinnon, The Kids in the Hall, comedy synth duo Ninja Sex Party and This Hour Has 22 Minutes’s Gavin Crawford.

For ticket info, visit torontosketchfest.com.

