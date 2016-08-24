Second City goes to the dark side with Come What Mayhem!

COME WHAT MAYHEM! written and performed by Roger Bainbridge, Kyle Dooley, Brandon Hackett, Becky Johnson, Lindsay Mullan and Ann Pornel, directed by Carly Heffernan. Presented by Second City (51 Mercer). In previews, opens Tuesday (August 30) for a limited run, Tuesday-Thursday 8 pm, Friday-Saturday 7:30 and 10 pm, Sunday 7:30 pm. $25-$52. 416-343-0011. See listing.

For a change, the punny title of Second City’s new sketch revue actually has a point.

Come What Mayhem! was developed during one of the most tumultuous periods in recent history, with terrorism and mass murders abroad and rampant police shootings south of the border, Black Lives Matters protests and women’s abuse allegations being dismissed in courts.

“When we were writing, we’d show up, and there was this weeks-long stretch when there was something horrendous happening almost every day,” says Roger Bainbridge.

“We’d look at each other open-mouthed and ask, ‘Is this actually happening?’ This isn’t funny. How in god’s name do we make this funny?’”

But Bainbridge, one of four new mainstage cast members, thinks they’ve found a way. There will be laughs, he says, but there will also be uncomfortable moments when the audience questions whether it’s okay to laugh.

“Comedy should be unsettling, but that’s okay, because there are unsettling things happening in the world,” says the writer and actor best known for his work with Tony Ho, a troupe definitely familiar with comedy’s dark side.

New member Ann Pornel, who’s an Asian-Canadian woman of size, is especially proud of one of those is-it-okay-to-laugh sketches.

“It’s a scene I’ve always wanted to do, one I’ve never seen done at Second City,” she says. “It’s about saying the word ‘fat’ and how that’s not allowed, even though if I am fat why can’t I say it? You can feel the audience’s discomfort, and in the end there’s some release for them. The whole joke is flipped on its head.”

Pornel, who logged five years with comedy troupe the Sketchersons before joining Second City’s TourCo and then making mainstage, feels lucky to be able to bring this kind of comedy to a broad audience.

“We’re getting a chance to talk about xenophobia, Islamophobia and Black Lives Matter,” she says. “Where else in live theatre in Toronto does an actor get to do that?”

The fact that Tony Ho, the Sketchersons and Pornel’s other sketch troupe, the Flirty Boys (which consists of women who mimic macho guys), normally play alternative clubs like Comedy Bar and Bad Dog means they’re often aiming their jokes at people with pretty liberal politics.

“But with the Second City audience,” says Pornel, “you might have people who don’t necessarily think like you. They might think, ‘Oh yeah, racism doesn’t exist.’ And we’re here to say, ‘Oh yes, it is very much in existence.’”

Besides sporting one of the more diverse mainstage casts in recent memory – new company member Brandon Hackett is Black – the Second City is currently making history. The show’s director is a woman (Heffernan), and so is the touring company’s (Leslie Seiler) and the house company’s (Karen Parker). Second City’s education company is being directed by alum Nigel Downer, who’s African Canadian.

All of that, especially having a woman at the helm, feeds into the product onstage.

“There’s a difficult scene in the show that deals with sexual assault,” says Pornel. “I don’t know how it would have been handled by a different director. But with Carly we are able to really hit hard because, as a woman, she’s coming from a place of knowing what it feels like to walk down a street and not feel safe.”

Pornel wants to land her jokes, of course, but as a fanatical Jays fan she also wants Second City’s neighbours from the Rogers Centre to see the show. A few weeks ago Kevin Pillar was in the audience and she cried in the green room for five minutes.

“If José Bautista or Josh Donaldson or Devon Travis came, I’d be hysterical,” she says. “I want all the Jays to come. I want to collect them like Pokémon.”

