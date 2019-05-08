She The People: The Resistance Continues gets mixed laughs for its all-female sketches

× Expand Karen Parker and Ann Pornel in She The People: The Resistance Continues, Second City 2019 Ann Pornel (right) has her cake (Karen Parker) and eats it too in The Resistance Continues. (Photo by Samantha Hurley)

SHE THE PEOPLE: THE RESISTANCE CONTINUES by Carisa Barreca, Carly Heffernan and the casts of the Second City (Second City, 51 Mercer). Indefinite run. $27-$50. 416-343-0011. See listing. Rating: NNN

She The People: The Resistance Continues is a sequel to the hilarious, long-running all-female sketch show that illustrated why time’s up on male-dominated humour.

This time out, the sketches aren’t as fresh – or funny. Perhaps it’s because the themes themselves are deadly serious. Anti-vaxxers; cuts to health care; date rape; the wage gap; mansplaining – they all evoke anger these days, not laughs.

And although the returning cast members perform the sketches with commitment and the occasional mugging gesture (a sure sign that the writing’s not the sharpest), the show feels overly long and repetitive.

That said, there are some first-rate sketches, including one in which Tricia Black sings a song about heteronormativity and a newborn baby, a nuanced cheerleader bit in which the cheers are definitely unwoke and a body image sketch starring the inimitable Ann Pornel, who has a delicious duet with a piece of cake (Karen Parker).

But the best scene involves a grade school student (Kirsten Rasmussen) who takes an interest in her teacher’s (Paloma Nuñez) changing relationship status. The details are specific, spontaneous and clever, and the subtext is deeply moving without trying for easy laughs.

