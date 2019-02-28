SiriusXM and Just For Laughs decide to keep radio show 100% Canadian after backlash

× Expand Just For Laughs Tweet

Canadian comics are having the last laugh today. Serious blowback followed the decision to change Canada Laughs to Just For Laughs Radio, and, after a frenzy on Twitter, there's a new strategy for rebranding the show – Just For Laughs Canada.

The show will feature 100-per-cent Canadian content, completely independent from the Just For Laughs catalogue.

Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills and the senior vice president of programming and operations of SiriusXM Canada, John Lewis, reassured comics that the show will remain purely Canadian.

“We've listened carefully to the concerns of Canadian artists and regret the stress we have caused the comedy community. We are invested in the growth of Canada's comedy industry and are working to include even more Canadian talent in all our initiatives,” said Hills. “To that end, we will continue to engage directly with the industry and work with CASC (Canadian Association of Stand-Up Comedians) to strengthen and advance Canadian comedy."

It was previously announced that the channel would feature stand-up recorded at various JFL events from around the world, many of which predated 2012. The partnership would have significantly cut air time from Canadian comedians who rely on the radio show royalties for income.

JFL and SiriusXM stated Canadian comedians will be eligible for the same royalties as under the channel's previous name.

"Our partnership with Just For Laughs Canada provides an opportunity to bring Canada's comedic talent to a larger audience in Canada and the United States,” said Lewis. “We understand the importance our platform has to comedians in Canada, and along with Just For Laughs, we will continue to work closely with that community to ensure its success."