The top five Toronto comedy shows of 2018

1. ASHLEY WITH A “Y," Factory Studio, July 7

The Second City alum’s solo Fringe musical with accompanist Scott White took improv to a whole other level, using audience suggestions to recall stories from her life, resulting in songs that touched on universal truths. Someone please produce this as a regular show in 2019!

× Expand Returning mainstage member Stacey McGunnigle slays in one of the show's many showstoppers.

2. THE BEST IS YET TO COME UNDONE, Second City, April 9

Covering big topics (#MeToo, systemic racism) and silly ones (what would a lonely traffic light sound like?), director Carly Heffernan and her beautifully balanced cast – Stacey McGunnigle, Chris Wilson, Allana Reoch, Brandon Hackett, Nadine Djoury and Sharjil Rasool – delivered sketch perfection.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Freddie (left) and Miguel Rivas mark a milestone at TOsketchfest.

3. RAPP BATTLEZ 100th SHOW, The Great Hall, March 9

Miguel and Freddie Rivas’s monthly comedy smackdown marked its major milestone with a special show at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival featuring what felt like a cast of thousands. It was loud, aggressive, sometimes incoherent, often brilliant and usually extremely inappropriate. In other words: a great show.

4 JAMES ACASTER, The Garrison, September 22

Who knew that a tall, pale Brit who looks like he’s related to Ron Weasley’s ginger brood could make a tough JFL42 crowd laugh about Mr. Bean, boneheaded soccer fans and the one song that, when first heard, unites everyone?

5 a sketch comedy extravaganza eleganza, Buddies in Bad Times, November 3

I’ve seen lots of queer sketch before, but this solid troupe – Tricia Black, Tom Hearn, King Chiu, Monica Garrido, Marshall Lorenzo, Jillian Welsh and Selena Vyle (Nicky Nasrallah’s drag persona), all directed by Kirsten Rasmussen – is fresh, has a definite point of view and is fearlessly frank and funny. Shantay, they all stay.

