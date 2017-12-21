Top 5 Toronto comedy shows of 2017

For various reasons, I saw fewer comedy shows than usual this year, even though, with the current state of the world, I really needed to laugh. Still, here are five shows that proved why Torontonians are funnier than the Americans they usually open for at JFL42.

× Expand JJ Liberman demonstrated why he likes his cannoli with filling.

1. JJ Liberman

Yuk Yuk’s, January 21

It makes sense that Liberman, host of the hilariously filthy Dirty North Comedy Show, was once a professional poker player. He instinctively knows how to bluff, raise the stakes and go all-in during his brutally honest stand-up act. The disconnect between his bro demeanour and his ambisexual confessions never gets old. Best joke: the cannoli line.

× Expand Racheal McCaig Brandon Hackett (left), Allana Reoch, Nadine Djoury and Ann Pornel flexed their funny bones in one of SC's best revues.

2. party today, panic tomorrow

Second City, from August 8

Credit a beautifully cohesive cast and director Leslie Seiler for finding so many creative approaches to getting laughs. Best sketch: the one about women and body image.

× Expand Michael Watier Looking at Justin Trudeau will never be the same, thanks to Trixx.

3. TRIXX

Absolute Comedy, January 7

During a frigid winter night, Trixx warmed up a packed crowd riffing about classic video games, pets and his unique reactions during sex. Best joke: PM Justin Trudeau looking like every Disney prince.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Elvira Kurt (left) went solo, while Leslie Seiler directed one of Second City's best shows in ages.

4 ELVIRA KURT: HOMOSEXUAL PANIC

Buddies in Bad Times, June 23

Watching one of our best comics go it alone and try to process life in the Trump era was cathartic in its unfiltered anger and despair. I truly hope she’s working on some post-Weinstein, post-Louis C.K. material. Best joke: her family stuff (her mom, being a parent) always hits home.

× Expand Chris Locke told us why he was scared of heroin addicts as a teen.

5. laugh sabbath

Comedy Bar, November 30

Pretty much everyone on this weekly variety show killed, but Chris Locke’s story about his suburban mom making his teenage self paranoid visiting the city and Kathleen Phillips-Locke’s tale about living in Bloor West Village were flat-out brilliant. Best joke: the Northern Reflections sale.