Top 5 Toronto comedy shows of 2017

For various reasons, I saw fewer comedy shows than usual this year, even though, with the current state of the world, I really needed to laugh. Still, here are five shows that proved why Torontonians are funnier than the Americans they usually open for at JFL42.
JJ Liberman demonstrated why he likes his cannoli with filling.
1. JJ Liberman
Yuk Yuk’s, January 21
It makes sense that Liberman, host of the hilariously filthy Dirty North Comedy Show, was once a professional poker player. He instinctively knows how to bluff, raise the stakes and go all-in during his brutally honest stand-up act. The disconnect between his bro demeanour and his ambisexual confessions never gets old. Best joke: the cannoli line.
Racheal McCaig
Brandon Hackett (left), Allana Reoch, Nadine Djoury and Ann Pornel flexed their funny bones in one of SC's best revues.
2. party today, panic tomorrow
Second City, from August 8
Credit a beautifully cohesive cast and director Leslie Seiler for finding so many creative approaches to getting laughs. Best sketch: the one about women and body image.
Michael Watier
Looking at Justin Trudeau will never be the same, thanks to Trixx.
3. TRIXX
Absolute Comedy, January 7
During a frigid winter night, Trixx warmed up a packed crowd riffing about classic video games, pets and his unique reactions during sex. Best joke: PM Justin Trudeau looking like every Disney prince.
Tanja-Tiziana
Elvira Kurt (left) went solo, while Leslie Seiler directed one of Second City's best shows in ages.
4 ELVIRA KURT: HOMOSEXUAL PANIC
Buddies in Bad Times, June 23
Watching one of our best comics go it alone and try to process life in the Trump era was cathartic in its unfiltered anger and despair. I truly hope she’s working on some post-Weinstein, post-Louis C.K. material. Best joke: her family stuff (her mom, being a parent) always hits home.
Chris Locke told us why he was scared of heroin addicts as a teen.
5. laugh sabbath
Comedy Bar, November 30
Pretty much everyone on this weekly variety show killed, but Chris Locke’s story about his suburban mom making his teenage self paranoid visiting the city and Kathleen Phillips-Locke’s tale about living in Bloor West Village were flat-out brilliant. Best joke: the Northern Reflections sale.