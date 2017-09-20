Toronto's female podcasters break the sound barrier

× Expand Emily Gagne (left) and Danita Steinberg have become local stars thanks to their podcast What About Meryl?

Danita Steinberg and Emily Gagne have spent roughly 90 hours watching Meryl Streep’s face onscreen. They’ve devoted nearly the same amount of time talking about her films afterwards on their podcast What About Meryl? To say the Toronto residents know and love Streep’s body of work is an understatement.

“I had already seen maybe 90 per cent of her movies before doing the podcast, so I’m re-watching a lot of them,” Steinberg admits. “It’s honestly been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

For years, Steinberg was an avid podcast listener – she names Call Your Girlfriend and Crybabies as two of her favourites – but launching What About Meryl? last year was her first experience behind the mic.

“We went by Meryl’s words, which are, ‘Start by starting,’” Steinberg says. The source of this quote is unknown, even to Steinberg, but the words are widely attributed to Streep.

Compared to other media outlets, podcasting is relatively easy and inexpensive to produce – some basic audio equipment is all that’s required to get started, and podcasts can be hosted on a number of sites, from SoundCloud to PodBean.

This DIY approach is part of the reason why Toronto is home to a growing number of indie podcasts, many of them hosted and produced by women.

When Sophia LePage and Zoë Robertson launched their potato-chip-reviewing podcast, Just Chips Dot Com, earlier this year, they recorded each half-hour episode in one of their closets.

“For two episodes, we had a friend try and squish into the closet with us,” LePage recalls. They worked this way until they found an executive producer and scored some studio space. “I guess you could say that gave us more credibility.”

This summer, in addition to recording the weekly Just Chips podcast, LePage was an associate producer for a new CBC comedy podcast Personal Best, which invites people from across Toronto to submit their small eccentric problems to have them solved by the hosts.

“The podcast is like Nathan For You, but it’s less pointed and more goofy,” she explains. “There’s a woman who’s a chronic snoozer and someone else who’s a messy eater.”

Working on the CBC podcast has been a vastly different experience from the one LePage and Robertson have, and a lot of that has to do with not always being taken seriously.

“Being young women who host, produce, write and edit a podcast, a lot of people, men specifically, just sort of think it’s cute we’re pursuing this,” LePage says. “The subject matter is lighthearted, but there is also a lot of work that goes into it.”

Katie Jensen, a freelance producer who works on a number of podcasts, including The Secret Life Of Canada, says gender inequity isn’t the only issue affecting the industry right now. At large companies like NPR in the U.S. and CBC in Canada, hosts and producers are overwhelmingly white.

Change, however, is happening slowly at the indie level. Jensen runs pay-what-you-can podcasting workshops, which she says are mainly attended by women, non-binary folks and people of colour.

“If we don’t offer an outlet for people to learn, we don’t know how many are interested and don’t know how to get started,” she says.

That’s how Jensen met Leah-Simone Bowen and Falen Johnson, hosts of The Secret Life Of Canada. The alternative history podcast hosted by two racialized women looks at our nation’s untold and under-told histories.

Toronto podcasters can also learn skills at the Hot Docs Podcast Festival in October. Now in its second year, the festival includes panel discussions, talks and live recordings for fans and creators of all levels.Steinberg attended last year right before launching What About Meryl?

“It was like the Wild West. No one knows where this medium is going and no one has a formula for it, which is kind of exciting,” she recalls. “It’s like the new blogging.”

She says she’s found camaraderie at local events like this as well as online, where all-women communities like Lady Pod Squad thrive.

LePage, who’s currently working with Robertson to make Just Chips a live show, says she makes a habit of seeking out podcasts run by women.

“I always want to promote and listen to as many women as possible. I think it’s a different experience,” she says. “There aren’t enough women represented in media in general, so if we can support each other and give each other a voice, I’m all for it.”

What About Meryl?, Just Chips Dot Com and The Secret Life Of Canada are available for free on iTunes. Personal Best premieres on CBC in 2018. The Hot Docs Podcast Festival runs October 12-15, Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (506 Bloor West). $17-$34, conference pass $64, all-access pass $199. hotdocs.ca.

