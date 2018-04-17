Why I attended a comedy show called White Guys Matter

× Expand Tracey Erin Smith admits the title of the show was brutal, but she's glad she went.

I went to see a show called White Guys Matter.

Why? I’m creating a show for this year’s Toronto Fringe about men’s reactions to the #­MeToo movement to explore, in a comedic and serious way, how men are feeling in 2018.

When I saw the name of this show and that it was billed as “XXX rated, all white guys” and promised “no safe space tonight,” my first reaction was, “Are you kidding me?”

Then I thought, as research, I could go hear what some white men are thinking and feeling about the social movements happening right now and how they feel it’s affecting them.

I’m always curious to hear another perspective, so naturally I’m drawn to listen to stories from the other side. If I don’t hear them, I can’t understand them. And my goal is to understand. You. Me. Them.

This often stirs up controversy. Once on Facebook I wrote, “You see nothing out there on how to be a good ally to a white supremacist or Nazi,” and I meant it. I want to understand what’s underneath the hate and fear (and I was raised Jewish).

Once on CBC Radio I said that I’d like to meet the man who took off after hitting me on my bike with his car. After the accident I researched why people panic at the scene of a crime and I wanted to hear his story about why he drove away.

My life is about people’s stories. It’s my passion and obsession to get to the truth. That’s why I went to this show.

The title and concept for WGM was originated by comedian Kevin Brennan in New York City, where the show first happened in February. Aaron Berg, who was on the bill in NYC, emceed the Toronto version. When I asked Berg how the show found its way to Toronto he said, “I told Brennan I’m going to Toronto to headline at Yuk Yuks and the Toronto scene is in dire need of this show. I called [Yuk Yuk’s co-founder] Mark Breslin and we booked it.”

When the news hit Toronto, there was understandable outrage. However you feel about satire and comedy, the fact is the title is a play on Black Lives Matter, an organization that exists in reaction and protest to Black people being disproportionately and unjustly killed by police. The people who have lost their lives were brothers, sisters, parents and children. If you are not Black, think for a moment how it would feel if it were your community dealing with this fatal injustice and someone made fun of it to promote a comedy show.

× Expand A promotional image for the Yuk Yuk's event on April 11.

The night of the event, I arrive at Yuk Yuk’s with two friends, a young female Black activist and a male friend of mixed race.

The club is expecting protestors. As we enter we’re told, “There’s no heckling allowed.”

We don’t know what to expect. Is it satire? Or are we in for pure vitriol?

We brace ourselves for the worst. I know people stayed away so as to not to subject themselves to abuse, re-traumatization or triggers. The almost full crowd is mostly white and male, with some women and a few people of colour.

There’s an odd feeling in the air as it begins.

An announcer asks everyone to stand for the national anthem. Then a recording plays Sarah McLachlan, a feminist musician who created Lilith Fair, singing O Canada. Everyone looks around and no one knows what to do. The song continues and only a few people stand.

It doesn’t take long for us to realize that the title is satire. And, surprisingly to us, we are laughing at good material, a lot having nothing to do with race or women.

Included among the comics are two Jewish men, a man born with only one arm and a survivor of cancer. A couple of them say they had agreed to do the show a while ago and only recently saw the title and how it was being marketed. They became wary about doing it after seeing and hearing comments all day on Facebook, NOW Magazine’s website and on CBC Radio.

“My first reaction to the title was, ‘An all-white and male-centric comedy lineup? How is that different from business as usual in this city?’” says my POC friend who came with me.

“Yet in many ways I think calling out what’s obvious is terribly funny. Unfortunately this show wasn’t created with the self-awareness that would necessitate satire, just buzz. I was one of the few POC, so clearly the title worked. I’m just not sure if alienating your audience and keeping folks away before you even speak is truly what any comedian would want.”

It’s comic Darren Frost’s story that strikes me most. He shares a detailed and emotionally honest tale of a massage that went sideways and left him feeling what many women have expressed in their #MeToo stories.

Later he shares with me that when he talks to other men about being sexually assaulted by a male masseuse, they say, ‘What the hell? Why didn’t you just tell him to fuck off or punch the guy?”

Most men don’t understand why he wasn’t able to do something in the moment. But most women do.

At the end of the night a white man in his 50s comes to clear our empty glasses from our table.

“How did you enjoy the show?” he asks.

“It was unexpectedly good,” we say.

“My wife didn’t want me to work tonight,” he continues. “She’s Latina and she asked me not to come in. But we need the money.”

People are rightly outraged by the title. And I fully support them not going. And as long as I think I can stomach it, I will remain curious to hear the stories of “the other” for my own understanding.

I’m a director, playwright and producer, and in a competitive entertainment market like Toronto I get the desire or need to choose a provocative title.

But punching down is never gonna go over well. It’s not right and it’s not fair.

I received some flak and praise for attending White Guys Matter and for writing on Facebook that much of the show was actually funny and thoughtful. Someone who doesn’t know me wrote, “I’m not the slightest bit less pissed than I was before. And this high-horse everything-has-two-sides poster [she means me] can stuff it. Some things don’t [have two sides].”

As insults go, I’ll take it. And I’ll continue to listen when I can. The title of the show was brutal and I’m glad I went. Life is not black and white.

I still believe when we’re able to find common ground, we have somewhere to stand together. So if it happens again that someone wags a virtual finger in my face and yells, “You want both sides of the story,” I’ll say, yeah, I do.

stage@nowtoronto.com | @TraceyErinSmith

Tracey Erin Smith is the founder and artistic director of SoulO Theatre