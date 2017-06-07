National Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire stops and starts

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE choreographed by John Neumeier, based on the play by Tennessee Williams (National Ballet of Canada). At the Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen West). Runs to June 10. From $39. 416-345-9595. See listing. Rating­: NNN

After his sensitive, illuminating choreography for the National Ballet of Canada’s Nijinsky and The Seagull, John Neumeier stumbles a bit in his version of A Streetcar Named Desire.

It’s not a bad ballet, but it suffers from comparison to the famous film.

Neumeier isn’t interested in a straight retelling of Tennessee Williams’s drama, choosing to focus in the first half on a sequence that was notoriously cut from the movie.

It essentially fills in the backstory of Blanche DuBois (Sonia Rodriguez in the performance I saw). In the asylum where she ends up at the end of the play, Blanche is haunted by her past, especially her engagement to Allan (Skylar Campbell), who, after his relationship with another man (Francesco Gabriele Frola) is discovered, commits suicide.

This leads Blanche to retreat into a world of fantasy and illusion. So when, in act two, she visits her sister Stella (a charming Jillian Vanstone) in New Orleans and her genteel manners come up against Stella’s crude, animalistic husband, Stanley (Guillaume Côté), she’s all set for a nervous breakdown.

There are some ravishing sequences, especially in the on-the-downlow duets full of longing between Campbell and Frola. Throughout, the ballet evokes the desire from the title, particularly in the graphic rape in act two.

Rodriguez, outfitted in frilly and floral gowns (also designed by Neumeier), makes a believable descent into madness.

But it’s hard to translate the nuances of Williams’s language into movement. Neumeier is reduced to making Stanley an ape. He even pounds his chest like King Kong, as if we didn’t get the point. Côté, a naturally elegant dancer, isn’t the best fit for the role – you see him struggling to be crude.

Other narrative points – imaginary soldiers haunting Blanche in act one, the character of Mitch (Evan McKie) eventually being repulsed by Blanche – aren’t staged with enough clarity.

And there’s too little subtlety, from the staging of the frenetic cityscapes to Alfred Schnittke’s music, which has quotes from Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Johann Strauss being drowned out by brash, cacophonous modernity.

Without these sledgehammer effects, the ballet would be so much more effective.