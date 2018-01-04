Next Stage review: That "F" Word

× Expand Lisa Koh

THAT “F” WORD by SaMel Tanz (SaMel Tanz). Factory Mainspace (125 Bathurst). January 4 at 7:15 pm, January 6 at 9 pm, January 7 at 6:30 pm, January 9 at 6:15 pm, January 10 at 9 pm, January 12 at 5 pm, January 13 at 6:15 pm, January 14 at 12:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This reworked and slightly renamed version of The “F” Word (the “F” stands for feminism) from last year’s Fringe is a fiery hip-hop and contemporary dance show depicting the patriarchal problems women routinely face and the ways women are working together toward equality and justice.

Led by Samantha Schleese and Melissa Hart (SaMel Tanz), the fast-paced show includes seven feature dancers as well as younger performers from the Rasavada Dance Company.

Memorable moments include movements timed to the authoritarian ticking of clocks and clacking of typewriters, a killer solo pop n’ lock routine by Holly Pocket and fun and poignant numbers performed by a full-tilt hip-hop crew.

Other more symbolic scenes that focus on the politics of fashion choices and the double-standard in how powerful women and men are described are clearly and cleverly choreographed.

Even more relevant post-#MeToo, and full of up-and-coming talent, That "F" Word entertains and educates.