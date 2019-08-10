SummerWorks review: CLOSER

× Expand CLOSER at SummerWorks 2019

CLOSER by Jenn Goodwin (Vice Versa/SummerWorks). Starts at the Toronto Media Arts Centre. Aug 10 at 4:30 and 7 pm, Aug 11 at 8:30 pm, Aug 12 at 5 and 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Part of SummerWorks Lab programming, this dance piece takes an intriguing look at perspective and motion.

Performing in an outdoor laneway to meditative music, a group of dancers dressed in white works its way toward the audience, slowly coming closer and closer (clarifying the pronunciation of the title). The dancers move with precision, mostly in line formation, but the reason for their movement remains ambiguous.

The show competes with noise from nearby restaurants and car motors and illumination from headlights. It takes time to adjust to the setting, although distractions could be perceived as part of the experience.

It's obviously still in development – on opening night a crew member initiated applause because the ending wasn’t clear. The audience is invited to share responses to the work, which will be incorporated as the run progresses.

Be forewarned that you’ll need to sign a pre-show waiver due to the unpredictability of an outdoor public venue.