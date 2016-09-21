Fall Stage Preview: What show are you most looking forward to?

Anusree Roy, actor/writer

I'm most looking forward to Acha Bacha, by Bilal Baig, getting a BUZZ workshop December 10 at Theatre Passe Muraille. I am a huge supporter of Bilal's work and saw a reading of this piece when it was last performed at TPM. I was mesmerized by his unapologetic writing style, authority with his characters and eye on specificity. I remember sitting in the audience thinking, "Now, this is a writer whose work I want to invest in!" passemuraille.ca.

Roy's Trident Moon premieres at UK's Finborough Theatre in October; Brothel #9 and Sultans Of The Street get Vancouver premieres in November at Touchstone Theatre and Carousel Theatre. Her play Little Pretty And The Exceptional premieres at Toronto's Factory Theatre in the spring. She's also a playwright-in-residence at Young People's Theatre and will return to Stratford as an actor next season.

Derrick Chua, entertainment lawyer/producer

I'm really looking forward to David Yee's Acquiesce, directed by Nina Lee Aquino, a co-production of Factory Theatre and fu-GEN Asian Canadian Theatre Company. David won the 2015 English-language Governor General's Award for Drama, and this follow-up is the deeply personal story of a young man who flies halfway across the world to Hong Kong, a place he has never been, to bury a father he hardly knew. I love David's writing for its provocative nature combined with intelligence and humour. October 29 to November 27. factorytheatre.ca.

Chua is co-curating a new Sunday Night Cabaret Series at 120 Diner. On October 30, Ryan G. Hinds and Renee Strasfeld perform at 6 pm, followed by Rielle Braid and Sarah Lynn Strange at 8:30 pm. 120diner.com/jazz-music-events.

Julie Dumais Osborne, artistic director

I'm excited to see Uncalled For bring Playday Mayday to Theatre Passe Muraille in late November. Since their early Fringe trips to Toronto in a rundown school-bus-turned-tour-bus, this formerly Montreal-based troupe have never lost their gleeful sense of mischief and play while acquiring an enviable level of polish and tautness in their scripted shows. They've grown up, scattered across the country and are reuniting to bring their particular brand of comedy into a more theatrical space, one I know they will inhabit beautifully. November 23 to December 4. weareuncalledfor.com.

Dumais Osborne directs La Grande Jatte (inspired by the painting by Georges Seurat) at Bad Dog every Friday at 9:30 pm through October 14. baddogtheatre.com.

Julie Tepperman, actor/writer

I'm over-the-moon excited to experience TomorrowLove™, by Rosamund Small, produced by Outside the March and directed and developed by my Brantwood partner-in-crime, Mitchell Cushman. Any play about love by a female playwright that is staged outside of a theatre is totally up my alley! I look forward to the surprising ways the writing and the non-traditional venue will no doubt "converge" to enhance my experience of the play. November 19 to December 4, at the Aorta. outsidethemarch.ca.

Tepperman and Convergence Theatre remount the Fringe hit The Unending at Aunties And Uncles Restaurant and two secret locations, October 13 to 23. theunending.bpt.me.

Yvonne Ng, dancer/choreographer/producer

I'm excited to see the upcoming ProArteDanza production, especially Robert Glumbek's Toronto premiere of Diversion. We have a number of dance duets in tiger princess dance projects' repertoire that he and I have performed together all over the globe over the last decade. His works are always so inventive, surprising and thrilling, and ProArteDanza's dancers are always of the highest calibre. November 16 to 19, Fleck Dance Theatre. proartedanza.com.

Ng and tiger princess dance projects' In Search Of The Holy Chop Suey plays Harbourfront Centre Theatre as part of DanceWorks, November 24 to 26. danceworks.ca.

