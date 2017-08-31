Guys And Dolls is high stakes fun

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Guys and Dolls - On The Run 2017 Evan Buliung (centre) as Sky Masterson with members of the company in Guys and Dolls. Photography by Cylla von Tiedemann.

GUYS AND DOLLS by Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows (Stratford). At the Festival Theatre. Runs in rep to October 29. $25-$189. 1-800-567-1600. ­See listing. Rating: NNNN

One of the great things about classical repertory companies is you occasionally get to see dramatic actors in musical comedies.

Watching Evan Buliung – a guy who’s played everyone from Pericles and Petruchio to Tom Joad at Stratford – sink his chops into the role of the worldly, slick gambler Sky Masterson in Guys And Dolls is absolutely fascinating. There’s depth and heft to his characterization, his booming singing voice shot through with Sky’s experience.

It’s one of the joys in Donna Feore’s solid production of the musical.

Feore is best known as a choreographer, so it’s no wonder that some of the show’s most memorable sequences involve movement, from the lively opening section, in which we get a vivid sense of the time and place (New York City in the early 30s), to the rousing, gravity-defying staging of Luck Be A Lady set in the sewers (nicely evoked by designer Michael Gianfrancesco).

Other highlights include the pairing of Steve Ross and Mark Uhre as contrasting comic small-time gamblers Nicely-Nicely and Benny. And Sean Arbuckle brings impeccable timing to his perennial bachelor Nathan Detroit.

Alexis Gordon adds lots of spunk and spirit to her conflicted missionary, Sarah, and she’s got a sweet voice and obvious chemistry with Buliung. Her drunken antics in the Havana scene are more convincing than most stagings.

The only problem I have is with the casting of Blythe Wilson as Miss Adelaide. Wilson is an elegant, long-necked, poised actor, who wouldn’t be out of place in a Noel Coward play.

But she’s just not believable as the sexually suggestive nightclub performer. She sings her notes just fine – how can you go wrong with Adelaide’s Lament? – but it’s all calculated and cold.

Thankfully, Guys And Dolls is too solid a musical to be sidelined by one bit of miscasting. Bet you even money you’ll enjoy it.