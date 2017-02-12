James And The Giant Peach isn’t quite ripe

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann James And The Giant Peach Jennifer Villaverde (left), Amir Haidar, Bruce Dow, Robert Markus, Matt Nethersole and Shruti Kothari

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Young People’s Theatre, 165 Front East). Runs to March 18. $15-$41. See listing. 416-862-2222, youngpeoplestheatre.ca. Rating: NNN

Roald Dahl’s children’s classic James And The Giant Peach is both a fine adventure story and a suggestive tale about the importance of family of choice.

Adaptors Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (words and music) and Timothy Allen McDonald (book) capture something of both those strengths, but despite some catchy tunes and good performances in this Young People’s Theatre production, the musical takes too long to engage its young viewers.

Orphan James (Matt Nethersole) finds himself taken in by his two self-centred, affectionless, greedy aunts, the commanding Spiker (Amaka Umeh) and the less swift Sponge (Amy Lee). The pair set him the task of chopping down a peach tree, but when he spills a magical potion on the tree, it grows a single giant peach and turns five insects into human-sized companions for James. Inside the peach, James and they roll into the ocean off the coast of England, first floating and then flying westward.

What works in the book seems slow when explained onstage, even in the musical’s sometimes reworked, cut-down narrative. It’s only when the six runaways climb into the peach that the show picks up dramatic steam. Earlier, under musical director Jason Jestadt, there are some good songs, including a ballad sung by the lonely James and a more lively number in which the aunts and various gold-diggers laud the financial potential of the giant peach.

Under Nina Lee Aquino’s direction, things are much more involving aboard the peach with the boy and his mates: Centipede (Bruce Dow), Earthworm (Amir Haidar), Spider (Shruti Kothari), Grasshopper (Robert Markus) and Ladybug (Jennifer Villaverde). Each has a strong personality and, in Joanna Yu’s costumes and on Teresa Pryzybylski’s jungle gym-like peach set, lit by Rebecca Picherack, has a moment to shine.

Standouts are Dow’s initially anti-human Centipede, Markus’s chirpy, chipper Grasshopper and Haidar’s hermaphroditic Earthworm, who loses his fears and develops courage in the production’s best song, the Latin-tempo Plump And Juicy.

The five become a caring family for James, and they learn to accept each other and work together to solve their problems.

The show has some fun as well as a lesson about who’s important in our lives, but the sometimes restless young audience signals that it’s not as absorbed in the story and the characters as they might be.