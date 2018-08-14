Mamma Mia! is still warmhearted fun even after almost 20 years

× Expand Brinkhoff-Moegenburg Helen Anker (left), Shona White and Nicky Swift feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah.

MAMMA MIA! by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Catherine Johnson (Mirvish/Littlestar). At the Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria). Runs to August 19. $29-$175. mirvish.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Timed no doubt to hit town to coincide with the film sequel/prequel, this international touring production of the ABBA show Mamma Mia! reminds you just how much fun musical theatre can be.

Nearly 20 years after the start of its five-year run here in Toronto, it remains the most enjoyable of the jukebox musicals. Much of the success goes to Catherine Johnson’s book and Phyllida Lloyd’s direction, both of which cleverly connect two dozen ABBA songs – and let’s not forget that sequinned, crowd-pleasing encore – in a farcical plot that has a strong beating heart.

On the gorgeous Greek island where she was born and raised, about-to-be-married 20-year-old Sophie (Lucy May Barker) has, unbeknownst to her non-traditional mother, Donna (Shona White), invited the three men her mom slept with 20 summers ago to her nuptials, hoping she’ll finally meet her biological dad.

The men – architect Sam (Tamlyn Henderson), travel writer Bill (Matthew Rutherford) and businessman Harry (Daniel Crowder) – think they were invited by Donna. But Donna, buoyed by her gal pals Rosie (Nicky Swift) and Tanya (Helen Anker), is in for a shock, especially since she still has strong feelings for one of them.

Add Sophie and her fiancé Sky’s (Phillip Ryan) hot young friends, who, since this is a Greek island, frequently cavort around in skimpy outfits, and you’ve got the makings for a big, sun-kissed romp.

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’s catchy songs range from cute novelty ditties to hip-swaying disco tunes to torchy ballads.

The emotional core of the show, which emerges in a remarkable sequence of three songs in the second act, concerns a free-living mother’s love and sacrifice for her more traditional daughter.

While no one in the cast is a standout singer, they’re all strong actors, and since most of them hail from the UK, their accents are convincing.

If you’ve only seen the movie, you owe it to yourself to see one of the most enduring musicals of our era.