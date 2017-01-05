Blood Ties: Next Stage Fest

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Blood Ties Anika Johnson (left) and Barbara Johnston

Blood Ties by Johnson & Johnston (Edge of the Sky/Next Stage). Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst). Jan 5 at 7 pm, Jan 7 at 4:15 pm, Jan 8 at 6:30 pm, Jan 10 at 8:45 pm, Jan 12 at 5:15 pm, Jan 13 at 10 pm, Jan 14 at 2 pm, Jan 15 at 7 pm. $15, festival passes $48-$90. See listing. 416-966-1062, fringetoronto.com. Rating: NNNN

Weddings usually bring people together. But in Anika Johnson and Barbara Johnston’s intriguing musical Blood Ties, the events that transpire the night before the ceremony lead to change and loss.

Sheila (Johnson) is about to be married. Her old friends Franny (Johnston), Paul (Carter Hayden) and Larry (Jeremy Lapalme) meet in her aunt’s apartment and discover a bloody mess in the bathroom. When Sheila turns up, she explains that her uncle Conrad (Kent Sheridan) has committed suicide and entreats them to help her clean up and keep it all hush-hush.

What follows, through a series of clever and sometimes intricate songs, are secrets revealed, relationships soured and hidden desires given free rein.

Ann Merriam’s direction could be tighter, and, though musical director Jeffrey Newberry shaped the numbers well, there were some vocal problems on opening night.

Still, Johnson is nuanced as the uncertain bride and Johnston brings a rueful, bittersweet quality to a woman who doesn’t want to be tied down to one man. Hayden manages to be both charming and uncomfortable singing a love song to the person he quietly worships, while Lapalme’s gay Larry shines when he expresses a different kind of crush.

John Leberg’s fanciful costumes make great use of black, red and white; you can follow the story just by watching the changing colours.