Next Stage review: Every Silver Lining

EVERY SILVER LINING by Allison Wither and Laura Piccinin (Silver Lining Productions/Next Stage Festival). Factory Mainspace. Jan 11 at 9:15 pm, Jan 12 at 4 pm, Jan 15 at 8:45 pm, Jan 17 at 9:15 pm, Jan 18 at 6:45 pm, Jan 19 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In this original musical, a group of teenagers must suddenly contend with a serious reality of life beyond dating and school, putting strain on their family relationships and friendships.

Composer/lyricist Allison Wither (who also stars as Clara) has created a compelling score that ranges from sombre ballads to tunes based on coming-of-age experiences like flirting or discovering someone likes you.

Written by Laura Piccinin (who also plays Clara’s best friend, Emily), at times the story feels overwrought, but the emotional core is believable and the dialogue includes touching moments between the friends as they experience grief and love.

The talented onstage trio of musicians led by Aaron Eyre provides both musical accompaniment and sound effects.

