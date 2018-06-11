Stratford review: crowd-pleasing Music Man is irresistible

× Expand (Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann)

THE MUSIC MAN music, lyrics and book by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey (Stratford). At the Festival Theatre. In rep till November 3. $25-$142.31. See listing. Rating: NNNN

I’ve always held a grudge against The Music Man, which took the Tony Award over West Side Story in 1957. The victory spoke volumes to the Broadway musical’s low-brow ways in the 50s and its indifference to anything approaching social relevance.

But damned if the show – high-energy, pleasure-filled – wasn’t the perfect way to follow up on the bomb scare at Stratford’s official opening the night before. The patrons and donors were out in full force – singing Oh Canada! particularly lustily in the wake of the previous night’s disruption.

To be sure, there were more Black people in the cast than among the playgoers, and the virtually all-white crowd attests to the festival’s continuing challenges with diversifying its audiences.

Daren A. Herbert as Harold Hill, the titular swindler who comes to River City pretending to start a boys’ marching band, is good but not spectacular. He seems tentative and short on charisma compared to Danielle Wade as Marian, who, though she exhibited some vocal problems opening night, is much more compelling. You’d think that would sink the production, but everything else about it is so strong that the show still powers along.

It opens with a spoken word number – director Donna Feore’s attempt in interviews to sell it as rap doesn’t quite grasp the cultural meaning of hip-hop – which sets up Hill’s status as a flimflam man. Feore finds ingenious ways to choreograph it so you believe the players are on a train.

Soon Hill arrives and has the River City citizens in thrall, so much so that four bickering school board members are transformed into a brilliant barbershop quartet that can’t resist breaking out into song. The grim townspeople are suddenly dancing up a storm, including the gossipy women led by the mayor’s wife (a wonderful Blythe Wilson, a great foil to the mayor, played with exquisite timing by Steve Ross) and Marian’s withdrawn little brother Winthrop, Alexander Elliott, who scores in the Gary, Indiana, number, comes out of his shell.

But Hill knows nothing about music, so the band itself looks like a non-starter, which is the source of the show’s tension.

As for my crankiness regarding this musical, The Music Man’s score still seems repetitive – alright, Till There Was You is a great song – and the production number Shipoopi remains pointless bordering on plain stupid. (In West Side Story, on the other hand, every essential plot point unfolds during musical numbers and none of that glorious music is wasted.)

But the other dance numbers have great exuberance. Seventy-Six Trombones got a standing ovation, something I’ve never seen mid-show. The ensemble, including the kids and led by the brilliant dancer Devon Michael-Brown, has fantastic energy. And you’ll love the entrance of that famous Wells Fargo wagon. As usual, Stratford’s production values are off the charts.

If this crabby critic found the piece irresistible, so will any musical-loving audience.