The Bodyguard isn’t great art, but it’s a ton of fun

THE BODYGUARD from the screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, book by Alexander Dinelaris (Mirvish). At the Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria). Runs to April 9. $38-$139. See listing. Rating: NNN

The Bodyguard is cheesy, unevenly acted and features yet another example of a white man coming to the rescue of a strong Black woman. But it’s also completely, shamelessly entertaining. And the Whitney Houston playlist adds immensely to the fun.

The Houston-Kevin Costner romantic thriller isn’t great cinema, but, with a little tweaking of a character here and the addition of a bunch of other Houston songs there, it makes a solid live stage show.

Superstar singer/actor Rachel (Beverley Knight) has recently had her dressing room vandalized, the perpetrator having stolen a dress and left a note. So her handlers hire a bodyguard named Frank (Stuart Reid).

At first, Rachel isn’t happy with the arrangement, especially since, in the plot’s most ludicrous detail, she’s nominated for an acting Oscar and must make public appearances to get her face out there. But the strong, quiet Frank soon earns her trust – and, wouldn’t you know it? – her love, although Rachel’s sister Nicki (Rachel John) also has a thing for him. (These women need to meet more available men. Don’t they have Tinder?)

Writer Alexander Dinelaris has adapted Lawrence Kasdan’s screenplay cleverly, beefing up Nicki’s role, identifying the psycho stalker up front – he’s actually called The Stalker (Matthew Stathers) in the program! – and providing some amusing platforms for the Houston song catalogue, particularly in a charming karaoke scene.

These songs are the primary reason to see the show, especially as belted out by UK queen of soul Knight, whose renditions of songs like Run To You, Queen Of The Night or that big showstopper/weeper I Will Always Love You are as passionate and deeply felt as her acting is stiff. Knight doesn't attempt to impersonate Houston – who could? She makes them her own. The fact that she sings this part six times a week is staggering.

John’s Nicki also gets to show off her pipes in a solo and many duets that exploit the melodramatic premise. And Reid, his English accent sometimes slipping through, has great stage presence but is mostly there to look good, like much of the male cast, who spend their time showing off their abs in Karen Bruce’s campy choreography.

Thea Sharrock’s direction ranges from awkward (a fight sequence is incomprehensible) to gloriously over the top, thanks to garish video projections on Tim Hatley’s unmemorable set.

Go for the musical numbers, which include one of the most infectiously enjoyable curtain calls since Mamma Mia!