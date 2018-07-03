There's a reason why the musical Wicked is still going strong

× Expand Wicked

WICKED by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman (Mirvish). At the Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria). Runs to August 5. $59-$209. 416-872-1212. See listing. ­Rating: NNNN

This is the fifth time the North American tour of the Broadway musical Wicked – Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s prequel to The Wizard Of Oz – has flown into town, and this cast is one of the best imaginable.

My late colleague Jon Kaplan rightly argued that the show’s success depends on the chemistry between the two leads, the green-hued rebel Elphaba (Mary Kate Morrissey) and the sparkly princess-in-training Glinda (Ginna Claire Mason), opposites who meet in school and forge an unlikely friendship, all while dealing with hormones, popularity (cue one of the show’s best numbers) and a sinister plot involving discrimination against the school’s animal instructors.

Morrisey brings a principled dignity and fearlessness to her empathetic outsider who’s more concerned with her disabled sister, Nessarose (Catherine Charlebois), than with socializing. Mason, meanwhile, delivers every word with a knowing wink and demonstrates great comic timing as the entitled blond who’s used to getting her way and attracts the attention of the school’s alpha male, Fiyero (Jon Robert Hall), as well as a lovestruck munchkin named Boq (Cole Doman, adorable).

I still have problems with some of Holzman’s book. The themes – about everything from bullying to historical revisionism to political activism – are as relevant as ever. But there’s a lot of plot and exposition to get through in the lengthy first act before Elphaba’s demanding act one closer, Defying Gravity (which Morrissey, suspended by wires, executes respectfully.)

Still, director Joe Mantello’s production, complete with Susan Hilferty’s dazzling costumes and a colourful, unfussy set by Eugene Lee, moves along swiftly to its climax. And when the two women sing their poignant duet about friendship, it’s heartfelt.

“You have to give people what they want,” intones Jason Graae’s Oz, who turns out (no surprise) to be not so wonderful after all.

This production does just that.