Bandits in The Valley delivers lots of site-specific fun

× Expand Jacques Arsenault (left) and Keith Klassen band together for Bandits In The Valley.

BANDITS IN THE VALLEY music by Benton Roark, libretto by Julie Tepperman (Tapestry Opera). At Todmorden Mills (67 Pottery). Runs to September 30. Free. tapestryopera.com. See listing. Rating: NNN

If you think Campbell House is the only heritage home that occasionally doubles as a site-specific theatre venue, head on over to Pottery Road in the Don Valley, where Tapestry Opera’s delightful new production makes fine use of another old-timey home and institution.

Inspired by the history of Todmorden Mills and its co-founder, George Taylor (Alex Dobson), composer Benton Roark and librettist Julie Tepperman have great fun with the frothy premise.

In 1880, on the 25th anniversary of the mill’s founding, Taylor has invited us to enjoy a touring production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta The Pirates Of Penzanze, featuring Taylor’s current crush, the soprano Lily Pollard (Jennifer Taverner).

What he doesn’t know is others have their eye on Lily, too, including the troupe’s androgynous leader, Henri (Sara Schabas), and Jeremiah (Keith Klassen), a wandering bandit who’s also the illegitimate heir to the Taylor mill fortune but needs proof of his birth from Taylor’s housekeeper Birgitta (Stephanie Tritchew).

Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori uses both the outdoor space (sound here is a little iffy, of course) and the various rooms in Taylor’s actual home, as well as the mill theatre itself, from the stage to the rehearsal area.

The result is occasionally clunky – there’s a lot of uneventful walking to and fro (it would have been nice if we didn’t have to pass by the modern office and lobby) – but also often beautifully intimate.

The real joy of the production lies in the music and performances. Roark draws on popular styles of the era, and he’s helped by a talented cast. Taverner is ravishing as the diva – what a treat to hear her creamy soprano up close – and Klassen, as always, is as fine an actor as he is a singer.

Tepperman’s lyrics are full of amusing wordplay – we’re encouraged to “mill about the mill,” of course – and delivers a first-rate G&S parody in the climactic, interactive number.

One note about the title: it seems like a bait and switch since we don’t really learn much about the smugglers and bandits who were rampant in the valley in the 1800s.

And even though the show’s run is sold out, I’m told rush tickets may be available for performances.

So line up early. And practise your G&S-style patter.