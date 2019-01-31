Canadian Opera Company's Elektra could be more electrifying

× Expand Christine Goerke and Wilhelm Schwinghammer's siblings soar in Elektra. (Photo by Michael Cooper)

ELEKTRA by Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal (Canadian Opera Company). At the Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen West). Runs to February 22. $35-$350. 416-363-8231. See listing. Rating: NNN

At its best, Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s Elektra can be, well, electrifying. But some wattage is missing in the Canadian Opera Company’s revival.

A psychologically penetrating look at the dysfunctional descendants of the House of Atreus, the one-act tells the story of the eponymous princess (Christine Goerke) and her sister Chrysothemis (Erin Wall) after their father Agamemnon’s murder by their mom Klytämnestra (Susan Bullock) and lover Aegisth (Michael Schade).

While Chrysothemsis wants to get on with her life, Elektra is awaiting the return of their brother Orest (Wilhelm Schwinghammer) to avenge their dad’s death, even though there are rumours he too is dead.

Director James Robinson’s abstract production has been tweaked since he premiered it two decades ago. Derek McLane’s off-kilter set immediately suggests things are out of sorts (only occasionally providing a hazard for performers), and the clever use of toys – a rocking horse here, a doll there – evokes the siblings’ helplessness and unresolved childhood fears.

And when one character lifts up a piece of the set – no spoilers – it’s absolutely thrilling theatre, working on both a literal and symbolic level.

The title role is one of the most difficult in all of opera, and if Goerke’s voice on opening night wasn’t as pristine in its upper register as it has been in this same theatre, she brings an intelligence and sensitivity to the role, protective and aggressive with her sister, snarlingly sarcastic with her mom and, when Orest eventually shows up, full of uncontrollable emotion.

Most of the cast is excellent. Things get off to a thrilling start with the household’s maids – Jill Grove, Simona Genga, Lauren Segal, Tracy Cantin and Lauren Eberwein – excitedly setting the scene. Wall’s silvery soprano captures Chrysothemis’s conventionality perfectly, and Schwinghammer (appropriate name!) has a firm, booming bass and looks convincing enough to avenge a murder.

The only flaw in the casting is Bullock, who played Elektra for the COC more than a decade ago and makes a disappointingly bland Klytämnestra. Her voice has shrunk in power and she lacks presence. So her mid-opera scene with Elektra, which should be a high point, is deflating.

Johannes Debus and the COC orchestra are better at bringing out the lyrical and noble moments of Strauss’s score – the recognition scene is a stand-out – than they are in the big, dissonant passages.

This Elektra is still exciting, but it could be so much more.