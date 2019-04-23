Canadian Opera Company's La Bohème is a classic production of a timeless opera

× Expand Photo by Michael Cooper La Boheme, Canadian Opera Company, 2019

LA BOHEME by Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica (Canadian Opera Company). At the Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen West). Runs to May 22. $35-$350 (under 30 from $22). 416-363-8231. See listing. Rating: NNNN

There’s a reason why Puccini’s La Bohème remains one of the most enduring operas in the canon.

The story, about a bunch of young Parisians seeking work, love and a way to pay their bills, is timeless (minus the plot line about consumption, of course). The music, from passionate arias to rousing ensemble scenes, is melodic and memorable. And when you’ve got decent singers and a production that steers clear of any gimmicks, it’s nearly impossible to go wrong.

The Canadian Opera Company’s 2013 production originally directed by John Caird (Katherine M. Carter directs the revival) is one such solid production.

Taking its cue from the opera’s dramatis personae – which includes a painter, Marcello (Lucas Meachem) and a poet, Rodolfo (Atalla Ayan) – the opera’s gorgeous sets (by David Farley) make ample use of painted canvases and scrawled notes. And Michael James Clark’s lighting is as much psychological as it is naturalistic.

This provides a perfect backdrop for the story about Rodolfo’s budding romance with neighbouring seamstress/flower maker Mimi (Angel Blue), and Marcello’s on-again, off-again relationship with the flirtatious Musetta (Andriana Chuchman).

Director Carter ensures the narrative flows smoothly, the love story blossoms gradually and the fights erupt passionately. One cute addition comes near the end of the first act when Rodolfo, sung with believable ardour (if a small voice) by Ayan, essentially winks at the audience.

Blue makes a more-complex-than-usual Mimi, her voice ravishing in its high notes. Meachem’s booming, boisterous Marcello is a wonder, while Chuchman effortlessly charms the audience as well as her various suitors.

Paolo Carignani’s conducting of the familiar score is spirited and spontaneous, with some brisk tempi moving the action along until the final, moving moments.

If you’re new to opera, Bohème is a great place to begin. And if you already love it, this production will remind you why.

@glennsumi