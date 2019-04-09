Kopernikus: A Ritual Opera For The Dead is unlike anything you'll see at the theatre

× Expand Darryl Block Photography Kopernikus

KOPERNIKUS: A RITUAL OPERA FOR THE DEAD by Claude Vivier (Against the Grain). Rating: NNNN

Kopernikus: A Ritual Opera For The Dead makes you wonder what else Montreal-born composer Claude Vivier would have produced had he not been murdered in 1983 at the age of 34.

His only opera is a haunting, dreamlike piece in which Agni (Danielle MacMillan), clad in a suitably fiery dress to evoke her Hindu namesake, enters a dimly lit underworld and encounters various mythical or historical figures who will, after about an hour, usher her into some other realm.

Among these are Lewis Carroll – yes, Agni is like an avant-garde Alice in Wonderland – Merlin, Mozart and Tristan and Isolde. Some of the libretto is in French (with surtitles), but much of it is sung in gibberish, adding layers of mystique to the proceedings.

Director Joel Ivany and set/lighting designer Jason Hand transform Theatre Passe Muraille into a suitably subterranean space, with musicians, singers and a couple of dancers occupying various levels. While there’s no discernible narrative, the sounds and images create an absorbing, immersive experience, unlike anything you’ll see at the opera house – or, indeed, at much theatre.

